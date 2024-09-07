Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

For much of 2024, a new breed of luminescent no-makeup makeup has ruled the beauty trends. I’m talking glass skin, radiance-enhancing highlighter, extra juicy and glossy lips . . . I could go on and on. Don’t get me wrong, I’ve enjoyed this natural, dewy trend, but I’m ready for the drama to return to makeup looks. It’s like Angelina Jolie heard my prayers, because she recently stepped out with the most beautiful red lip at the Venice Film Festival.

The actress could’ve worn any red lipstick and looked stunning, but she opted for a warm-toned, almost orangey red that popped against her fair skin, ashy blonde hair and tan gown. And luckily, I didn’t have to search long to discover the exact lipstick she swiped on: the new and improved Tom Ford Runway Lip Color in Scarlet Rouge.

Get the Tom Ford Runway Lip Color for $59 at Nordstrom!

I’ve been a lipstick snob for years, and the best formulas impart major pigment with one swipe, last all day long and don’t leave lips feeling dry or uncomfortable at any point in time. I can confirm that this passes my test with flying colors. The new formula is slightly tweaked to boost hydration even more with a mix of lightweight meadowfoam seed and pomegranate seed oils as well as shea butter. These ingredients are often found in rich moisturizers, so you can rest assured knowing they’ll flood your lips with hydration.

The Scarlet Rouge shade is sure to become an iconic red, though I appreciate that this lipstick also comes in 18 versatile shades ranging from baby pink, true nudes and deep berries.

And listen, although the price tag may seem a little absurd for a lipstick, Tom Ford’s lip color has already been a favorite amongst luxury beauty lovers for years — proving the quality and the hype. On Nordstrom alone, the lipstick has garnered almost 700 five-star reviews, with many happy shoppers calling this lip product the creme de la creme of designer lipsticks.

“They are buttery soft but do not seem to be as temperature sensitive as the Burberry and Armani lip colors,” one reviewer writes. “Tom Ford lipsticks apply smoothly and flawlessly, with opaque coverage and longevity. The fragrance is a subtle aromatic vanilla. he finish is satiny, with enough reflection to add lustre. Pair it with gloss, if you like, but I like to wear mine alone. The staying power is good, pigmentation is strong, and the vanilla scent is divine. Splurge if you know you love quality cosmetics! The design is sturdy and regal.”

Are you ready to bring drama back into your makeup routine? Follow in Jolie’s footsteps with the Tom Ford Runway Lip Color today.

Get the Tom Ford Runway Lip Color for $59 at Nordstrom!

