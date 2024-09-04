Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Singers like Tate McRae really amaze me. I mean, I can barely pack for a two-week trip, let alone a months-long world tour! Yet at 21 years old, McRae has been on the road performing for crowds of thousands each month. I’ve spent weeks trying to understand how she manages to take almost a year’s worth of beauty supplies with her on tour . . . and then I learned that she uses the massive Etoile Duo Vanity Case, and it all started to make sense.

When you’re going on long-haul trips — or simply have a tough time downsizing . . . like me — a heavy-duty vanity case is crucial for keeping all of your makeup and skincare organized and secure. After nearly four months on tour, McRae has gotten her makeup organization down to a science, and it’s all thanks to this double-decker, multi-compartment behemoth of a case.

Get the Etoile Duo Vanity Case for $95 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 4, 2024, but are subject to change.

The Etoile Duo Vanity Case was designed with makeup lovers and skincare junkies in mind. The large main compartment is tall enough to store full-sized cleanser and moisturizer bottles upright and wide enough to fit a variety of multi-pan face and eyeshadow palettes. To up the organization ante, this mega pocket also includes a removable divider insert, so you can arrange your products by category. (This handy insert also ensures you won’t waste time digging for that one specific mascara — everything has a place!)

While not nearly as spacious as the main pocket, the top compartment is the perfect place to store slim grab-and-go items like lip glosses, lipsticks and lip liners. Plus, you’ll find a hidden pocket mirror up there which comes in handy for touch-ups on the go.

One major strife I’ve had with makeup bags is their durability, or lack thereof, when it comes to makeup spills (it happens!). Luckily, if you were to experience any mishaps on the road, the inner lining of the Etoile Duo Vanity Case can be cleaned with just a wipe, so you won’t be left with unsightly stains. The outside maintains the same integrity thanks to the stylish and sturdy faux-leather exterior that looks incredibly luxe. Etoile also makes it easy to select a hue that matches your vibe — you can choose between nine hues ranging from standard black to rich cobalt blue and even lilac. It really is the little things that make a major difference.

Whoever said being an over-packer is a bad thing? With the Etoile Duo Vanity Case, being an over-packer is about to be much chicer and more organized. Make sure to thank Tate McRae for the recommendation!

