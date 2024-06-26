Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Swimsuit season is here, which means you need a cover-up for days you don’t want to only walk around in just your favorite swimwear. Having a cover-up on hand is key; lucky for Us, you can snag this top-rated cover-up that’s on sale today on Amazon.

Related: 16 Cute Cover-Ups That Can Be Worn Anywhere — Not Just the Beach In the past, I always believed I could never have enough swimsuits. But while I was busy buying the most viral bikini, I was failing to stock up on beach cover-ups. Newsflash: Don’t be like me! Cover-ups are an integral part of your summer wardrobe, and the best ones are incredibly versatile. (If you’ve ever […]

The crochet swim cover-up has a thicker fabric, which makes it not completely see-through for those who like some coverage. It’s crafted from 100% acrylic, which makes it lightweight. The cover-up also has eyelet detailing, which makes it breathable and slightly sheer to reveal your swimsuit. It also has the “perfect” length — falling right above the knee. But don’t worry, multiple shoppers confirm that it still covers your bottom.

Get the Anrabess Crochet Swim Cover-Up (originally $36) for just $32 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 26, 2024, but are subject to change.

The cover-up comes in 18 beautiful colors and prints that all look stylish.

“I like high-neck swimsuits, so I need a high neck cover-up,” one five-star reviewer wrote. “This isn’t flimsy, it is very well made and thick. I’m a girl who likes beer and cake so my belly is my problem area. I can wear a tiny bikini under this and it looks AWESOME.”

Another called it their “favorite cover up ever.” They also added, “I have gotten so many compliments on this beach cover! It covers enough, so I don’t feel undressed, but it’s breezy for hot summer days. I love the little scalloped sleeves and neckline. It is so flattering and cute! I feel completely comfortable wearing this on the beach or by the poolside, but also no problem if I have to go inside a casual restaurant or store while wearing it.”

“I love this coverup,” a final reviewer shared. “The fabric is durable, not flimsy. The color is as described and the quality is great for the price. It is very flattering and comfortable.”

Trust Us, you need to stock up on this swim cover-up for summer while it’s on sale!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Get the Anrabess Crochet Swim Cover-Up (originally $36) for just $32 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 26, 2024, but are subject to change.