Here at Shop With Us, we believe it’s never too early to begin shopping for a special event (we may or may not already have our New Year’s Eve outfit secured). And even though we’re still in the middle of spooky season, we’re counting down the days until we can deck the halls! Holiday parties make Us feel like kids on Christmas morning. Any excuse to dress up and celebrate the most wonderful time of year is fine by Us!

Don’t wait until the last minute to pick out your evening ensembles! When it comes to dressing to impress in your holiday best, Anthropologie is the answer. While everyone else is frantically scrambling in December, you’ll be glad you thought ahead before your dream dress sold out.

In addition to selling a variety of unique home goods and eclectic everyday fashion, Anthropologie also offers gorgeous formalwear that stands out from the rest. These designs are anything but basic! Even the simple silhouettes are elevated. Anthropologie just dropped brand-new holiday looks, so shop these seven stunning styles for the upcoming season!

This Bow Midi Dress

Pretty in pink! Just like a holiday gift, tie up your look with this bow strapless dress. It’s a feminine fashion statement that you can wear to a formal function any time of year.

$248.00 See It!

Get the Atsu Bow Midi Dress for just $248 at Anthropologie!

This Sequin Jumpsuit

Sparkle and shine this holiday season in this sequin halter jumpsuit with a plunging neckline. If your crush is going to be at a party, this is the look you need to turn heads.

$198.00 See It!

Get the Hutch Sequin Halter Jumpsuit for just $198 at Anthropologie!

This Velvet Blazer Dress

Be a boss in this velvet blazer dress! Crafted from a rich turquoise hue with gold buttons, this sophisticated frock is professional enough for your office holiday party but flirty enough for New Year’s Eve.

$220.00 See It!

Get the Maeve Velvet Blazer Dress for just $220 at Anthropologie!

This Shine Maxi Dress

This metallic maxi is a showstopper! Featuring a flattering gathered waist and a tiered skirt, this shiny dress is perfect for the holidays.

$180.00 See It!

Get The Somerset Maxi Dress: Shine Edition for just $180 at Anthropologie!

This Sequin Top

If dresses and jumpsuits are not your vibe, try this stunning sequin top instead! We suggest styling this blouse with a leather skirt or pants for a luxe look.

$118.00 See It!

Get the Flat White Sequin Top for just $118 at Anthropologie!

This Velvet Corset Top

We’re absolutely smitten with this velvet off-the-shoulder top! This chic corset can elevate any type of bottoms.

$148.00 See It!

Get the Hutch Velvet Corset Top for just $148 at Anthropologie!

This White Sequin Midi Skirt

May all your Christmases be white! This white sequin skirt is a winter wonderland staple. Team this midi with a cozy white sweater, just like the model, or opt for a bodysuit or blouse instead.

$110.00 See It!

Get the Endless Rose Sequin Skirt for just $110 at Anthropologie!

