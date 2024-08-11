Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

I’m still soaking up every minute of summer, hot temperatures and all. And since it’s so humid out, I’ve been running out of outfit ideas to stay cool. A few weeks ago, I found this ruffle mini skort that I decided to try, and it pleasantly surprised me. The Aoudery Ruffle Mini Skort is just $27 at Amazon, and it’s exactly the piece you’ll live in for the rest of the season — trust me on this one.

The mini skort is one of my favorite summer purchases! It has a preppy aesthetic paired with optimal comfort. It features a cotton blend material that is breathable and cool for hot days. And even though it has a mini skirt design, the skirt falls just above the knee, so it’s not overly short in the back. The skirt has a double layer, so it’s never see-through, and built-in shorts allow you to move around freely without feeling exposed. It’s also an excellent option for wearing out or hitting the tennis courts.

Get the Aoudery Ruffle Mini Skort for $27 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 11, 2024, but are subject to change.

I love pairing my skort with a classic polo tank top and white sneakers, but I’ve also worked it with sandals too. I also plan to wear it in the fall with a cropped cardigan!

Amazon shoppers also love the skort and how it pairs the design of flowy shorts with a skirt. “This skort is such a cute summer addition to my wardrobe!” one five-star reviewer exclaimed. “The rose pink color is so feminine, and the style can be worn up or down. Since the fabric is similar to linen, make sure if you order this that you’re careful when washing and drying!”

The skort is also fun and flirty. “The cut of the skirt is thoughtfully done so that it genuinely creates an eye-catching swishing flow when worn,” another said. “Well made with a nice design. A perfect warm weather wardrobe addition!”

“Love these types of skorts! These are the prettiest style than the tennis or golf skorts I’m used to,” a final reviewer wrote. “These are better than flowy mini-skirts or shorts, too. I just love how this style combines shorts with a flirty & flowy type of mini-skirt. The ruffles and asymmetrical hem flatter my petite mango-shaped figure.”

