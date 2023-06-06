Cancel OK
15 Best Summer Skirts for Pear Body Shapes

By
Woman-Wearing-Boho-Maxi-Skirt-Stock-Photo
Shutterstock

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If you have a pear body shape, shopping for skirts can be particularly tricky. If you’re not exactly sure which styles and shapes will flatter you most, we’re here to help! Let’s start by breaking down what a pear body shape actually looks like, just in case you aren’t sure if you fall into this somewhat vague category.

Pear shapes generally have a smaller bust and wider hips, creating an hourglass shape that’s not the most balanced at the top and bottom. So, the key to shopping for skirts is to avoid making the lower half of your body appear more voluminous. This means you want streamlined silhouettes, and not too many added embellishments. These shopping guidelines are fairly basic, but we were able to pare down all of the beautiful summer skirt options out there to bring you the best styles. Check out our picks of the best summer skirts for pear body shapes below!

Best Simple Skirt: AISWI Women’s Satin Midi Skirt

AISWI Women's Satin Midi Skirt
Amazon

Our Top Highlights: 

  • Trendy look
  • High-quality
  • A-line fit

Pros 

  • Comfy stretchy material
  • Great color options
  • Super versatile

Cons

  • Fewer reviews

Everyone needs a simple satin skirt like this one in their year-round wardrobe, and this cut happens to be particularly flattering for pear-shaped figures! It’s incredibly versatile, and you can wear it casually or more dressed-up.

See it!

Best Tiered Skirt: Allegra K Women’s Floral Midi Skirt

Allegra K Women's Floral Midi Skirt
Amazon

Our Top Highlights: 

  • Double-layered design
  • Tiered details
  • Multiple print options

Pros 

  • High-waisted fit
  • Lightweight feel
  • Great reviews

Cons

  • No stretch

With tiered skirts, you want to make sure the ruffles aren’t too voluminous, and this skirt is a quintessential example of that! It’s made from chiffon, so the material is thin and won’t make your lower half look larger than desired.

See it!

Best Floral Skirt: ZESICA Women’s Flowy A Line Maxi Skirt

ZESICA Women's Flowy A Line Maxi Skirt
Amazon

Our Top Highlights: 

  • Great floral print options
  • Other print options available
  • Super comfortable fit

Pros 

  • High-waisted
  • Flowy
  • Affordable
  • Comes with pockets

Cons

  • Sizing can be tricky

Florals are a must for the summer, and we’re in love with this skirt! It has a simple tiered design, but the colors used throughout each print are bright and effortlessly pop.

See it!

Best Ethereal Style: CHICWISH Women’s Double-Layered Mesh Midi Skirt

CHICWISH Women's Double-Layered Mesh Midi Skirt
Amazon

Our Top Highlights: 

  • Super elegant
  • Multi-layered
  • Highly rated

Pros 

  • Very affordable
  • Lightweight
  • Extended sizing available

Cons

  • Limited color options

If you’re a fan of whimsical fashion, this is the skirt for you! We adore the layers of chiffon which give the skirt some volume, but not so much that it makes you appear wider.

See it!

Best Pleated Skirt: GRACE KARIN Pleated A-Line Midi Skirt

GRACE KARIN Pleated A-Line Midi Skirt
Amazon

Our Top Highlights: 

  • Textured look
  • Flowy feel
  • Tons of color options

Pros 

  • Midi length
  • A-line shape
  • Versatile

Cons

  • None to report!

Pleated skirts are another type of style which create volume (but the right amount, of course). The pleats here are tight, so they add movement but still give you a slim silhouette.

See it!

Best Classic Skirt: ANRABESS Boho Maxi Skirt

ANRABESS Boho Maxi Skirt
Amazon

Our Top Highlights: 

  • Timeless aesthetic
  • Color and print options available
  • Comes with pockets

Pros 

  • Comfortable fit
  • Versatile
  • Lightweight material

Cons

  • Runs on the smaller side

If you don’t have a skirt which looks like this one yet, gets your hands on it ASAP! This style isn’t just great for pear-shaped figures, but for every body type out there.

See it!

Best Denim Skirt: Vetinee Women’s Tulip Hem Mini Skirt

Vetinee Women's Tulip Hem Mini Skirt
Amazon

Our Top Highlights: 

  • Slightly ruched details
  • Tulip shape
  • Different colors available

Pros 

  • Slimming
  • Zip-up back
  • High-waist fit

Cons

  • Runs slightly small

The design of this skirt falls into the tulip shape category, which is particularly flattering for pear-shaped body types. We also love that this skirt looks different from the typical denim styles we come across on the market!

See it!

Best Belted Skirt: & Other Stories Belted Cargo Miniskirt

& Other Stories Belted Cargo Miniskirt
Nordstrom

Our Top Highlights: 

  • Useful side pockets
  • Breathable cotton material
  • Super versatile

Pros 

  • Removable belt
  • A-line fit

Cons

  • Expensive
  • Limited stock

The cargo look is definitely in style right now, and you can channel the vibe in skirt form by picking up this piece! The pockets are not only fashion-forward, but they’re ultra-useful as well.

See it!

Best Boho Style: Mille Franoise Floral Stripe Cotton Skirt

Mille Franoise Floral Stripe Cotton Skirt
Nordstrom

Our Top Highlights: 

  • Fun tassel belt
  • Tiered skirt
  • Breathable cotton

Pros 

  • High-quality material
  • Interesting print options
  • Lightweight

Cons

  • Expensive
  • Somewhat limited stock

We see plenty of boho-esque skirts while shopping for summer styles, and it takes a special edge for one to stand out — and this skirt fits the bill! What we love most about it is the belt detail which has fun little tassels at the ends.

See it!

Best Ruffle Skirt: River Island Frill Chiffon High-Low Midi Skirt

River Island Frill Chiffon High-Low Midi Skirt
Nordstrom

Our Top Highlights: 

  • Asymmetrical design
  • Sheer bottom
  • High-low style

Pros 

  • Fluttery feel
  • Shorter lining underneath

Cons

  • Slightly pricy
  • No stretch

Ruffle skirts aren’t necessarily the best style for pear shapes, but this one is different. Because the ruffles extend diagonally across, they provide a beautiful slimming effect!

See it!

Best Asymmetrical Style: HONOR THE GIFT Pleated Asymmetric A-Line Skirt

HONOR THE GIFT Pleated Asymmetric A-Line Skirt
Nordstrom

Our Top Highlights: 

  • Pleated front
  • Asymmetrical hem
  • Edgy feel

Pros 

  • Different unique look
  • Versatile
  • Slimming

Cons

  • Only one color available

We love that this skirt has a refined look but still feels a bit edgy at the same time! It has such an interesting aesthetic and only the front is pleated, which is actually very slimming.

See it!

Best Denim Skirt: NIC + ZOE Fray Hem Denim Pencil Skirt

NIC + ZOE Fray Hem Denim Pencil Skirt
Nordstrom

Our Top Highlights: 

  • Timeless look
  • Low-stretch denim
  • High-quality

Pros 

  • A-line style
  • Modest knee length

Cons

  • Only one wash available

If you want a classic denim skirt, this is the one to pick up! It has a slimmer fit, but the slight flare gives you a shape similar to an A-line style, which is one of the best — and most flattering — fits for pear-shaped figures.

See it!

Best Overall Black Skirt: Topshop Tailored Miniskirt

Topshop Tailored Miniskirt
Nordstrom

Our Top Highlights: 

  • Super versatile look
  • Pantsuit-inspired
  • Wildly affordable

Pros 

  • A-line design
  • Comes with pockets

Cons

  • Sizing may be tricky

This skirt offers up a professional look, but because it’s short, it brings the party energy to the table! If you want to make it more conservative, pair it with a button-down blouse — but if you want to step out at night, it will look incredible with tons of different crop tops!

See it!

Best Party Skirt: Open Edit Faux Wrap Midi Skirt

Open Edit Faux Wrap Midi Skirt
Nordstrom

Our Top Highlights: 

  • Elegant draped detail
  • High slit
  • Minimalist look

Pros 

  • Lightweight
  • Slimming details
  • Flowy feel

Cons

  • Only two colors available

Though this skirt has a slimmer silhouette, the draped detail and side slit make it perfectly flattering for pear shapes. This design is both flowy and form-fitting at the same time — obsessed!

See it!

Best Cargo Style: Wit & Wisdom ‘Ab’Solution V-Yoke Denim Skirt

Wit & Wisdom 'Ab'Solution V-Yoke Denim Skirt
Nordstrom

Our Top Highlights: 

  • Slimming interior mesh panels
  • Modest length
  • Useful pockets

Pros 

  • Four different colors available
  • Flattering fit
  • Stretch material

Cons

  • Fewer reviews

The details which make this skirt amazing are not visible to the naked eye. The mesh panels found on the inside can help smooth and slim out your shape, which is an added bonus for pear-shaped figures!

See it!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!