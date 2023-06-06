15 Best Summer Skirts for Pear Body Shapes

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
If you have a pear body shape, shopping for skirts can be particularly tricky. If you’re not exactly sure which styles and shapes will flatter you most, we’re here to help! Let’s start by breaking down what a pear body shape actually looks like, just in case you aren’t sure if you fall into this somewhat vague category.
Pear shapes generally have a smaller bust and wider hips, creating an hourglass shape that’s not the most balanced at the top and bottom. So, the key to shopping for skirts is to avoid making the lower half of your body appear more voluminous. This means you want streamlined silhouettes, and not too many added embellishments. These shopping guidelines are fairly basic, but we were able to pare down all of the beautiful summer skirt options out there to bring you the best styles. Check out our picks of the best summer skirts for pear body shapes below!
Best Simple Skirt: AISWI Women’s Satin Midi Skirt
Our Top Highlights:
- Trendy look
- High-quality
- A-line fit
Pros
- Comfy stretchy material
- Great color options
- Super versatile
Cons
- Fewer reviews
Everyone needs a simple satin skirt like this one in their year-round wardrobe, and this cut happens to be particularly flattering for pear-shaped figures! It’s incredibly versatile, and you can wear it casually or more dressed-up.
Best Tiered Skirt: Allegra K Women’s Floral Midi Skirt
Our Top Highlights:
- Double-layered design
- Tiered details
- Multiple print options
Pros
- High-waisted fit
- Lightweight feel
- Great reviews
Cons
- No stretch
With tiered skirts, you want to make sure the ruffles aren’t too voluminous, and this skirt is a quintessential example of that! It’s made from chiffon, so the material is thin and won’t make your lower half look larger than desired.
Best Floral Skirt: ZESICA Women’s Flowy A Line Maxi Skirt
Our Top Highlights:
- Great floral print options
- Other print options available
- Super comfortable fit
Pros
- High-waisted
- Flowy
- Affordable
- Comes with pockets
Cons
- Sizing can be tricky
Florals are a must for the summer, and we’re in love with this skirt! It has a simple tiered design, but the colors used throughout each print are bright and effortlessly pop.
Best Ethereal Style: CHICWISH Women’s Double-Layered Mesh Midi Skirt
Our Top Highlights:
- Super elegant
- Multi-layered
- Highly rated
Pros
- Very affordable
- Lightweight
- Extended sizing available
Cons
- Limited color options
If you’re a fan of whimsical fashion, this is the skirt for you! We adore the layers of chiffon which give the skirt some volume, but not so much that it makes you appear wider.
Best Pleated Skirt: GRACE KARIN Pleated A-Line Midi Skirt
Our Top Highlights:
- Textured look
- Flowy feel
- Tons of color options
Pros
- Midi length
- A-line shape
- Versatile
Cons
- None to report!
Pleated skirts are another type of style which create volume (but the right amount, of course). The pleats here are tight, so they add movement but still give you a slim silhouette.
Best Classic Skirt: ANRABESS Boho Maxi Skirt
Our Top Highlights:
- Timeless aesthetic
- Color and print options available
- Comes with pockets
Pros
- Comfortable fit
- Versatile
- Lightweight material
Cons
- Runs on the smaller side
If you don’t have a skirt which looks like this one yet, gets your hands on it ASAP! This style isn’t just great for pear-shaped figures, but for every body type out there.
Best Denim Skirt: Vetinee Women’s Tulip Hem Mini Skirt
Our Top Highlights:
- Slightly ruched details
- Tulip shape
- Different colors available
Pros
- Slimming
- Zip-up back
- High-waist fit
Cons
- Runs slightly small
The design of this skirt falls into the tulip shape category, which is particularly flattering for pear-shaped body types. We also love that this skirt looks different from the typical denim styles we come across on the market!
Best Belted Skirt: & Other Stories Belted Cargo Miniskirt
Our Top Highlights:
- Useful side pockets
- Breathable cotton material
- Super versatile
Pros
- Removable belt
- A-line fit
Cons
- Expensive
- Limited stock
The cargo look is definitely in style right now, and you can channel the vibe in skirt form by picking up this piece! The pockets are not only fashion-forward, but they’re ultra-useful as well.
Best Boho Style: Mille Franoise Floral Stripe Cotton Skirt
Our Top Highlights:
- Fun tassel belt
- Tiered skirt
- Breathable cotton
Pros
- High-quality material
- Interesting print options
- Lightweight
Cons
- Expensive
- Somewhat limited stock
We see plenty of boho-esque skirts while shopping for summer styles, and it takes a special edge for one to stand out — and this skirt fits the bill! What we love most about it is the belt detail which has fun little tassels at the ends.
Best Ruffle Skirt: River Island Frill Chiffon High-Low Midi Skirt
Our Top Highlights:
- Asymmetrical design
- Sheer bottom
- High-low style
Pros
- Fluttery feel
- Shorter lining underneath
Cons
- Slightly pricy
- No stretch
Ruffle skirts aren’t necessarily the best style for pear shapes, but this one is different. Because the ruffles extend diagonally across, they provide a beautiful slimming effect!
Best Asymmetrical Style: HONOR THE GIFT Pleated Asymmetric A-Line Skirt
Our Top Highlights:
- Pleated front
- Asymmetrical hem
- Edgy feel
Pros
- Different unique look
- Versatile
- Slimming
Cons
- Only one color available
We love that this skirt has a refined look but still feels a bit edgy at the same time! It has such an interesting aesthetic and only the front is pleated, which is actually very slimming.
Best Denim Skirt: NIC + ZOE Fray Hem Denim Pencil Skirt
Our Top Highlights:
- Timeless look
- Low-stretch denim
- High-quality
Pros
- A-line style
- Modest knee length
Cons
- Only one wash available
If you want a classic denim skirt, this is the one to pick up! It has a slimmer fit, but the slight flare gives you a shape similar to an A-line style, which is one of the best — and most flattering — fits for pear-shaped figures.
Best Overall Black Skirt: Topshop Tailored Miniskirt
Our Top Highlights:
- Super versatile look
- Pantsuit-inspired
- Wildly affordable
Pros
- A-line design
- Comes with pockets
Cons
- Sizing may be tricky
This skirt offers up a professional look, but because it’s short, it brings the party energy to the table! If you want to make it more conservative, pair it with a button-down blouse — but if you want to step out at night, it will look incredible with tons of different crop tops!
Best Party Skirt: Open Edit Faux Wrap Midi Skirt
Our Top Highlights:
- Elegant draped detail
- High slit
- Minimalist look
Pros
- Lightweight
- Slimming details
- Flowy feel
Cons
- Only two colors available
Though this skirt has a slimmer silhouette, the draped detail and side slit make it perfectly flattering for pear shapes. This design is both flowy and form-fitting at the same time — obsessed!
Best Cargo Style: Wit & Wisdom ‘Ab’Solution V-Yoke Denim Skirt
Our Top Highlights:
- Slimming interior mesh panels
- Modest length
- Useful pockets
Pros
- Four different colors available
- Flattering fit
- Stretch material
Cons
- Fewer reviews
The details which make this skirt amazing are not visible to the naked eye. The mesh panels found on the inside can help smooth and slim out your shape, which is an added bonus for pear-shaped figures!
