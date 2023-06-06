15 Best Summer Skirts for Pear Body Shapes

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If you have a pear body shape, shopping for skirts can be particularly tricky. If you’re not exactly sure which styles and shapes will flatter you most, we’re here to help! Let’s start by breaking down what a pear body shape actually looks like, just in case you aren’t sure if you fall into this somewhat vague category.

Pear shapes generally have a smaller bust and wider hips, creating an hourglass shape that’s not the most balanced at the top and bottom. So, the key to shopping for skirts is to avoid making the lower half of your body appear more voluminous. This means you want streamlined silhouettes, and not too many added embellishments. These shopping guidelines are fairly basic, but we were able to pare down all of the beautiful summer skirt options out there to bring you the best styles. Check out our picks of the best summer skirts for pear body shapes below!

Best Simple Skirt: AISWI Women’s Satin Midi Skirt

Our Top Highlights:

Trendy look

High-quality

A-line fit

Pros

Comfy stretchy material

Great color options

Super versatile

Cons

Fewer reviews

Everyone needs a simple satin skirt like this one in their year-round wardrobe, and this cut happens to be particularly flattering for pear-shaped figures! It’s incredibly versatile, and you can wear it casually or more dressed-up.

Best Tiered Skirt: Allegra K Women’s Floral Midi Skirt

Our Top Highlights:

Double-layered design

Tiered details

Multiple print options

Pros

High-waisted fit

Lightweight feel

Great reviews

Cons

No stretch

With tiered skirts, you want to make sure the ruffles aren’t too voluminous, and this skirt is a quintessential example of that! It’s made from chiffon, so the material is thin and won’t make your lower half look larger than desired.

Best Floral Skirt: ZESICA Women’s Flowy A Line Maxi Skirt

Our Top Highlights:

Great floral print options

Other print options available

Super comfortable fit

Pros

High-waisted

Flowy

Affordable

Comes with pockets

Cons

Sizing can be tricky

Florals are a must for the summer, and we’re in love with this skirt! It has a simple tiered design, but the colors used throughout each print are bright and effortlessly pop.

Our Top Highlights:

Super elegant

Multi-layered

Highly rated

Pros

Very affordable

Lightweight

Extended sizing available

Cons

Limited color options

If you’re a fan of whimsical fashion, this is the skirt for you! We adore the layers of chiffon which give the skirt some volume, but not so much that it makes you appear wider.

Best Pleated Skirt: GRACE KARIN Pleated A-Line Midi Skirt

Our Top Highlights:

Textured look

Flowy feel

Tons of color options

Pros

Midi length

A-line shape

Versatile

Cons

None to report!

Pleated skirts are another type of style which create volume (but the right amount, of course). The pleats here are tight, so they add movement but still give you a slim silhouette.

Best Classic Skirt: ANRABESS Boho Maxi Skirt

Our Top Highlights:

Timeless aesthetic

Color and print options available

Comes with pockets

Pros

Comfortable fit

Versatile

Lightweight material

Cons

Runs on the smaller side

If you don’t have a skirt which looks like this one yet, gets your hands on it ASAP! This style isn’t just great for pear-shaped figures, but for every body type out there.

Best Denim Skirt: Vetinee Women’s Tulip Hem Mini Skirt

Our Top Highlights:

Slightly ruched details

Tulip shape

Different colors available

Pros

Slimming

Zip-up back

High-waist fit

Cons

Runs slightly small

The design of this skirt falls into the tulip shape category, which is particularly flattering for pear-shaped body types. We also love that this skirt looks different from the typical denim styles we come across on the market!

Best Belted Skirt: & Other Stories Belted Cargo Miniskirt

Our Top Highlights:

Useful side pockets

Breathable cotton material

Super versatile

Pros

Removable belt

A-line fit

Cons

Expensive

Limited stock

The cargo look is definitely in style right now, and you can channel the vibe in skirt form by picking up this piece! The pockets are not only fashion-forward, but they’re ultra-useful as well.

Best Boho Style: Mille Franoise Floral Stripe Cotton Skirt

Our Top Highlights:

Fun tassel belt

Tiered skirt

Breathable cotton

Pros

High-quality material

Interesting print options

Lightweight

Cons

Expensive

Somewhat limited stock

We see plenty of boho-esque skirts while shopping for summer styles, and it takes a special edge for one to stand out — and this skirt fits the bill! What we love most about it is the belt detail which has fun little tassels at the ends.

Best Ruffle Skirt: River Island Frill Chiffon High-Low Midi Skirt

Our Top Highlights:

Asymmetrical design

Sheer bottom

High-low style

Pros

Fluttery feel

Shorter lining underneath

Cons

Slightly pricy

No stretch

Ruffle skirts aren’t necessarily the best style for pear shapes, but this one is different. Because the ruffles extend diagonally across, they provide a beautiful slimming effect!

Best Asymmetrical Style: HONOR THE GIFT Pleated Asymmetric A-Line Skirt

Our Top Highlights:

Pleated front

Asymmetrical hem

Edgy feel

Pros

Different unique look

Versatile

Slimming

Cons

Only one color available

We love that this skirt has a refined look but still feels a bit edgy at the same time! It has such an interesting aesthetic and only the front is pleated, which is actually very slimming.

Best Denim Skirt: NIC + ZOE Fray Hem Denim Pencil Skirt

Our Top Highlights:

Timeless look

Low-stretch denim

High-quality

Pros

A-line style

Modest knee length

Cons

Only one wash available

If you want a classic denim skirt, this is the one to pick up! It has a slimmer fit, but the slight flare gives you a shape similar to an A-line style, which is one of the best — and most flattering — fits for pear-shaped figures.

Best Overall Black Skirt: Topshop Tailored Miniskirt

Our Top Highlights:

Super versatile look

Pantsuit-inspired

Wildly affordable

Pros

A-line design

Comes with pockets

Cons

Sizing may be tricky

This skirt offers up a professional look, but because it’s short, it brings the party energy to the table! If you want to make it more conservative, pair it with a button-down blouse — but if you want to step out at night, it will look incredible with tons of different crop tops!

Best Party Skirt: Open Edit Faux Wrap Midi Skirt

Our Top Highlights:

Elegant draped detail

High slit

Minimalist look

Pros

Lightweight

Slimming details

Flowy feel

Cons

Only two colors available

Though this skirt has a slimmer silhouette, the draped detail and side slit make it perfectly flattering for pear shapes. This design is both flowy and form-fitting at the same time — obsessed!

Our Top Highlights:

Slimming interior mesh panels

Modest length

Useful pockets

Pros

Four different colors available

Flattering fit

Stretch material

Cons

Fewer reviews

The details which make this skirt amazing are not visible to the naked eye. The mesh panels found on the inside can help smooth and slim out your shape, which is an added bonus for pear-shaped figures!

