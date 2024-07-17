Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Prime Day has the best deals for anyone looking for traveling gear. One thing about me is I love traveling. I started my travel journey two years ago, taking my first solo trip to Barcelona to live out my Cheetah Girls fantasy. Do you remember the part where they filmed the “Strut” music video? Yep, I went to the park and did the signature Galleria kick. While these past few years have been a blur (I am trying to remember when I’ve had an actual break from traveling), the one thing that comes to mind is the safety of my luggage.

If you fear losing luggage, you’re not alone. Prime Day is the perfect time to find electronic deals. If you’re an Apple fan, you’ll be thrilled to know the Apple AirTag is on sale for $24.

Related: 6 Must-Have Travel Accessories at an Affordable Price Branded content. Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Make your next vacation stress-free with must-have travel accessories at a great price. Whether heading to the Caribbean for Christmas with the whole family or hitting the slopes with your significant other, the right travel accessory […]

Get the Apple AirTag (originally $29) for just $24 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 17, 2024, but are subject to change.

The Apple AirTag is a small device that helps you keep track of and find your items using the Find My app. The setup process is simple — just make sure your Bluetooth is on. The AirTag features an ultra wideband technology that can help you find your suitcase, backpack, tote bag or whatever else, even from miles away. Whenever I’m checking a bag, I like to make sure my precious items are safe and sound, which I can do through the app.

The Apple AirTag has received over 107,800 five-star reviews. This device is even flight attendant-approved. A five-star shopper shared theirs “were super easy to set up and I would definitely invest in these.” Another five-star reviewer raved that they’re “a game changer and the build quality is impressive.” A final reviewer simply explained this AirTag helps you “find things you may have misplaced or lost.”

Prime Day will be over in a matter of hours, so nab a single AirTag or a four-pack while you can!

Get the Apple AirTag (originally $29) for just $24 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 17, 2024, but are subject to change.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Not what you’re looking for? Shop other Apple devices on Amazon and don’t forget to check out Amazon’s Daily Deals here!