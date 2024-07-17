Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Amazon Prime Day 2024 may be winding down, but it hasn’t seen the last of Us yet. We wouldn’t let a single minute slip by — and we’re leaving with no regrets. That means it’s time to go big. This is the perfect time of year to make that pricey purchase that’s been topping your wish list for months (or more).

For many of us, that big-ticket item is a new laptop — specifically an Apple MacBook Air. Nabbing a 2024 edition of the advanced computer for under $1,000 is a score, for sure — but it’s not always as easy as it is on Prime Day. If you’re in the market for a MacBook, this is your sign. It’s time!

Get the Apple 2024 MacBook Air 13-Inch Laptop (originally $1,099) on sale for just $899 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 17, 2024, but are subject to change.

Whether you need a shiny new laptop for school, for freelance work, for artistic endeavors or even just for marathoning The Office in bed for the 20th time, you can’t go wrong with a MacBook Air. Sleek, slim and supercharged with up to 18 hours of battery life, this “blazing-fast” computer is a shoo-in for your favorite Prime Day purchase.

Your purchase will come with a 13-inch MacBook Air (your choice of color), a power adapter and a charging cable. Your laptop will also have two Thunderbolt ports on one side, plus a headphone jack on the other. The screen and sound are both sharp as can be, and the easy-to-learn system will welcome both newcomers to Apple and seasoned MacBook owners with open arms.

You’ll come to rely on this “superportable” computer for years to come. It’s worth the full price, but we obviously recommend taking full advantage of that $200 Prime Day discount. If you’ve been waiting for the right moment, your waiting has paid off. Welcome to the finish line.

Prime Day is almost over, but we’ll be highlighting deals until the deals are no more . . . and, honestly, we’ll be highlighting deals after that too. Make sure to check out the rest of Us Weekly‘s Shop With Us page so you don’t miss out on other premium purchases!

