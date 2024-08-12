Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

If you had to pick one shoe from your closet to wear season after season, we bet it’d be the Chelsea boot. These versatile, comfortable and durable boots hit under the calf and above the ankle. They’re a must-have shoe, and since fall is around the corner, it’s time to invest in a high-quality pair. Zappos shoppers have been adding the Ariat Women’s Wexford Waterproof Chelsea Boots to their collection.

The Ariat Women’s Wexford Waterproof Chelsea Boots can elevate your look. The Chelsea boots are made of waterproof suede and leather material. They’re breathable, so your feet won’t feel overheated. Plus, they have a rugged rubber sole to provide traction for navigating sidewalks, construction sites and rain puddles. In addition, there’s a pull tab for easy slip-on. The boots come in five colors and range in sizes 5.5 – 11.

The Chelsea boots have received hundreds of five-star reviews. An Ariat fan shared how they owned “a pair for over 20 years” and “they still look great.” Another customer raved that the boots “fit so comfortably” and that they “would definitely recommend the investment.” They continued by saying you can pair them with both skinny jeans and skirts. A final shopper based in Maine pointed out that this pair is “the holy grail” for protecting their feet during the fall and winter months.

These Chelsea boots will have heads turn as you step outside. With the fall season approaching, pair these with anything from an oversized blazer to a simple T-shirt and jeans. Whether you’re considering putting together a statement outfit or a minimal aesthetic, your shoes will complete the outfit. Rocking a pair of skinny jeans? You can tuck your jeans into Chelsea boots to have a streetwear-inspired look.

