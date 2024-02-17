8 All Weather Boot Deals to Shop During the Zappos Birthday Sale

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
Having a functional pair of boots that can keep you safe and your feet warm during the winter is crucial! Whether you need a versatile pair of boots that can handle all the elements or you prefer a stylish option that can still get the job done, keeping an all weather boot option is a closet necessity. Further, Nordstrom is having its 25th Birthday Sale (offering up to 55% off all weather boots), and now is a great time to grab a few pairs of rain or snow boots that suit your tastes.
Featuring sleek, chunky-soled rain boots and durable, edgy snow boots, the Nordstrom Birthday Sale has a few shoe styles that anyone will love. Nevertheless, to help you out, we rounded up 8 of the best all weather boot deals to shop during the Nordstrom Birthday Sale — read on to see our picks!
Spring Step Smoothjazz
This sleek pair of rain boots are neutral-colored and pair well with jeans or trousers — was $70, now just $50!
Crocs Crush Rain Boot
Crocs have had a full circle moment in terms of popularity, and their chic crush rain boots won’t disappoint — was $80, now just $60!
Hunter Original Play Boot Short Nebula
For those who insist on having a metallic pop of color with their outfit, throw on these silver Hunter nebula boots — was $120, now just $115!
Ugg Drizlita
SOREL Winter Carnival
This winter boot uses vulcanized rubber for sturdy and dry wearing — was $180, now just $117!
Columbia Ice Maiden II
If you prefer fur insulation, the Ice Maiden II boots are right up your alley — was $100, now just $83!
SOREL Kinetic Impact NXT Boot Waterproof
These chunky-soled waterproof boots are perfect for style and function — was $175, now just $131!
Kamik Lea Pull
These boots will keep your feet toasty and make a statement — was $140, now just $89!