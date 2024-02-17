8 All Weather Boot Deals to Shop During the Zappos Birthday Sale

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Having a functional pair of boots that can keep you safe and your feet warm during the winter is crucial! Whether you need a versatile pair of boots that can handle all the elements or you prefer a stylish option that can still get the job done, keeping an all weather boot option is a closet necessity. Further, Nordstrom is having its 25th Birthday Sale (offering up to 55% off all weather boots), and now is a great time to grab a few pairs of rain or snow boots that suit your tastes.

Related: Upgrade Your Boot Wardrobe With the 20 Trendiest Styles of the Season Do you have boots that are made for walking? If the answer is no, you’re in the right place. Boots are a winter necessity, and you can’t just have one pair in your closet. Think about it — you need at least a heeled pair, a flat pair, thigh-highs and booties to have a well-rounded boot wardrobe. […]

Featuring sleek, chunky-soled rain boots and durable, edgy snow boots, the Nordstrom Birthday Sale has a few shoe styles that anyone will love. Nevertheless, to help you out, we rounded up 8 of the best all weather boot deals to shop during the Nordstrom Birthday Sale — read on to see our picks!

Spring Step Smoothjazz

This sleek pair of rain boots are neutral-colored and pair well with jeans or trousers — was $70, now just $50!

Crocs Crush Rain Boot

Crocs have had a full circle moment in terms of popularity, and their chic crush rain boots won’t disappoint — was $80, now just $60!

Hunter Original Play Boot Short Nebula

For those who insist on having a metallic pop of color with their outfit, throw on these silver Hunter nebula boots — was $120, now just $115!

Ugg Drizlita

The Drizlita is a waterproof, fashion-forward version of rain boots, and they’re 40% off right now — was $90, now just $54

Related: This Unisex Style Ugg Boot Is 30% Off at Zappos Winter calls for nothing but the warmest and coziest footwear options! Whether you prefer leather or suede variations, boots are a staple for the season. Ugg boots have become essential during winter because of how easy they are to wear and their comfort level. We found a pair of versatile Ugg boots that are 30% […]

SOREL Winter Carnival

This winter boot uses vulcanized rubber for sturdy and dry wearing — was $180, now just $117!

Columbia Ice Maiden II

If you prefer fur insulation, the Ice Maiden II boots are right up your alley — was $100, now just $83!

SOREL Kinetic Impact NXT Boot Waterproof

These chunky-soled waterproof boots are perfect for style and function — was $175, now just $131!

Kamik Lea Pull

These boots will keep your feet toasty and make a statement — was $140, now just $89!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us