Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

We love finding products A-list stars use on the red carpet. Whether they’re making an historic appearance or just being fabulous, we can’t get enough of how they get their skin to look so good. And if they’re a mom, that’s a plus — moms are jacks of all trades.

Related: Jennifer Coolidge Loves This Skincare Wand: 'It Does the Work for You' Jennifer Coolidge is one of the world’s most loved celebrities because she’s witty, real and, frankly, unproblematic. That last tidbit can’t be said for a majority of stars in their 60s, and I think it’s one of the main reasons she looks so good. When you don’t stir up scandal and stay true to yourself, you […]

We love supermodel moms who love their curves. Ashley Graham is a star in the modeling industry, being one of the first plus-size models to break down stereotypes. Let’s not forget, she was on the cover of the 2016 Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue. In 2023, the mom of three and body positivity advocate shared her makeup hack with E! News. It’s a foundation that gives her that dewy look: the Revlon Illuminance Skin-Caring Foundation.

Get the Revlon Illuminance Skin-Caring Foundation (originally $11) for just $5 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 28, 2024, but are subject to change.

Graham, who’s a Revlon partner, expressed to the outlet that this foundation is her hack for a natural glow. “I love the new Revlon Illuminance Skin-Caring Foundation because I feel like most of my days are ‘no makeup’ makeup days, and for me, this foundation is skincare plus coverage in one.” One thing Graham for sure knows is that being a mom is a 24/7 job. She did a mini photo shoot of herself in a bathtub in an Instagram post, captioning “feeling radiant with @revlon Illuminance skincare foundation.”

According to the brand, this foundation reduces fine lines and wrinkles while hydrating and moisturizing your skin. This smooth foundation has over 31 shades and gives less coverage on your skin. You only need a small amount on your fingers or foundation brush to give your face a natural finish. Plus, this product is oil-free, paraben-free and fragrance-free.

Over 5,000 shoppers have given this foundation five stars, sharing that they love it and that it “lasts a long time.” They also shared that they’ve tested out many foundations and broke out from them — until using this one, saying this “gives incredible full coverage.” Still not convinced? Many also shared that they even found this to match their skin tone. If you’re looking for an all-in-one foundation, join Us and add this product to your makeup kit.

Get the Revlon Illuminance Skin-Caring Foundation (originally $11) for just $5 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 28, 2024, but are subject to change.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Looking for something else? Shop more from Revlon here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Related: Halle Berry's 'Favorite Hair Conditioner' Claims to Leave Strands Silky in 3 Minutes If you’ve ever searched the World Wide Web for a hydrating treatment to restore dry locks, you know what a jungle it is out there. The haircare side of the internet contains about a zillion products that are “hydrating”, not to mention a bunch more that claim to repair damage. It’s overwhelming, to say the […]