If you’ve ever searched the World Wide Web for a hydrating treatment to restore dry locks, you know what a jungle it is out there. The haircare side of the internet contains about a zillion products that are “hydrating”, not to mention a bunch more that claim to repair damage. It’s overwhelming, to say the least!

But there are a couple of things we can trust, one being science and two being our favorite celebs, of course! We found a hair treatment that is both backed by scientifically-proven ingredients and our girl Halle Berry who called it her “favorite hair conditioner”. Yes, you read that right . . . she said favorite!

For those who expected the mask to cost an arm, leg and maybe a kidney, we thought it would, too — but call it our lucky day, because even the five-ounce canister doesn’t hit the triple digits! This secretly affordable hair mask uses a patented keratin protein called Alpha Keratin 60ku® that — unlike other products using animal-derived hydrolyzed keratin — can actually weave broken strands back together. When it says it “repairs damage”, it means it literally!

The formula is 100% vegan, containing only powerful plant-based ingredients to lock in moisture, protect strands and deeply hydrate. Brown algae and artichoke leaf extract work together to protect against heat and environmental aggressors, making strand repair possible, while amaranthus caudatus seed extract enhances the hair’s natural color. Baobab seed oil brings the silkiness, allowing hair to store and retain water. In case you can’t tell, this is a powerful cocktail of ingredients that will make your strands happy! Plus, the conditioner does it all without sulfates, parabens, phthalates or synthetic dyes.

In a consumer perception study, 97% of women described their hair as “softer” after just one use while 95% considered it more moisturized; after a month, 94% of users said their hair felt “nourished, shinier, more lustrous” and described the color as “more vibrant”. We’ll be trusting the masses (and Halle Berry) on this one!

The mask couldn’t be easier to use, either — simply use it once per week in place of conditioner. After shampooing and rinsing your hair, squeeze the water out and distribute the mask evenly throughout your hair. Let it sit for a few minutes while you shave, exfoliate and sing, then you’re ready to rinse! Once your hair dries, you’ll notice an immediate difference in the look and feel of your hair. Safe for all hair types!

Get the Virtue Restorative Hair Mask Treatment for Damaged Hair for $34 on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 27, 2024, but are subject to change.

