Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Autumn is here, and if you live in a place where the weather is starting to get chilly, now is an ideal time to stock up on cozy outerwear. It might not be cool enough for oversized puffers and heavyweight knits, but that’s where athleisure jackets come in handy. We went straight to Amazon to find the very best athleisure jackets — and here are our top picks!

If you’re on the hunt for a lightweight find that will keep you warm as the weather changes, you’re in luck. From thin puffy jackets to fleece styles, there are so many chic styles to choose from. Not only are they trending, but these coats are affordable too. Check out our top picks ahead!

1. Our Absolute Favorite: We love this animal print jacket because it has the most plush Sherpa fabric — $43!

2. Shopper Pick: If you’re wondering which style Amazon shoppers are obsessing over? This zip-down fleece jacket has over 37K perfect five-star ratings and has been purchased over 800 times in the past month — was $60, now just $45!

3. Sleeves, Please: Some shoppers are all too familiar with jacket sleeves not fitting their arms. Amazon shoppers can’t get enough of this lightweight jacket because it has lengthy sleeves — was $45, now just $43!

4. Affordable Find: This lightweight full-zip polar jacket is perfect for pairing with sleeveless vests — $13!

5. Cozy Hood: You’ll stay nice and toasty in this double-lined Sherpa fleece jacket — $46!

6. Outdoor Adventure: This lightweight jacket is lined with warm fleece and has waterproof fabric, making it perfect for outdoor adventures during rainy days — $60!

7. Everyday Slay: This cozy Sherpa-lined hoodie comes in six different shades that you’ll want to rotate throughout the week — was $70, now just $40!

8. Pretty in Pink: You can’t go wrong with a sweet bubble gum pink jacket. This hooded puffer is so compact it can easily be packed into the jacket’s left pocket — $56!

9. Travel Essential: This zip-down hoodie is ideal for seasonal travel. You can easily toss it on and off when you’re traveling through airport security and it’s plush enough to keep you warm on chilly planes or trains — $33!

10. Western Gear: Channel the cowboy agenda in this roomy fleece jacket. It has the coolest Aztec print — was $38, now just $30!

11. New Release: This newly-released jacket hit the top of Amazon’s charts, coming in as a No. 1 bestseller. It features V-neck button-down silhouette — $40!