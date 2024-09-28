Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

One of the most fun parts about indulging in fall weather is wearing the cozy, warm clothing you finally get to pull out from the back of your closet. What’s more, toasty pajamas are a cold-weather approved option that most of Us look forward to wearing. If you’re looking for a new pair, we’re here to help!

From two-piece sets to satin designs, there is a fall pajamas option that will make sure you stay comfy no matter what. We rounded up 13 fall pajama options that we’re sure you’ll love — read on to see our picks!

1. Flirty Girl: This Verdusa pajama set is perfect for lazy days — just $25!

2. Seamless Ease: We love this Anrabess pajamas jumpsuit because it’s so roomy and comfy — was $40, now just $30!

3. Oversized Synergy: This Merokeety two-piece pajamas has an oversized fit and has the cutest outlined hemline — just $50!

4. Closet Staple: You’ll love wearing these Blooming Jelly pajama set during fall and every other season — just $34!

5. Buttoned Up: This Ekouaer button down loungewear has a rich mom vibe that we’re sure you’ll love — just $32!

6. Luxe Essence: These Ekouaer satin pajamas are smooth and soft — we’re obsessed — just $33!

7. Prints, Please: For the girl who likes to have a little fun with her pajamas, this Joyspun pajama set is right up your alley — just $20!

8. Hot Mama: We can’t get over this Sofia Intimates set due to its eye-catching print and cami and set design — just $23!

9. Simple Energy: If you like simple pjs, you’ll love this Usmixi lounge set — just $10!

10. Breathable Comfort: These Cozy Earth pajamas have long sleeves for extra comfort and they’re so stretchy — was $195, now just $146!

11. Versatile Queen: These Honeydew Intimates pajamas use brushed jersey for extra warmth, and they have a cute snakeskin print — just $59!

12. Menswear-Inspired: These Nordstrom pajamas uses menswear influences for an elevated, classic look — just $79!

13. ’90s Vibe: These Free People pajamas are spacious and have a billowing aesthetic — just $98!