Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

The perfect lounge set is cool, comfy, and easy to slip on whenever you’re ready to get some serious relaxation time in. It can come in two, three, or even four-piece sets, a variety of materials, and plenty of different cuts, colors, and materials. They all have one thing in common, though: they’re all great for either hanging around at home, traveling, or running errands. Because they’re all about being comfortable!

If you’re looking for a particularly comfortable set, you can head on over to Nordstrom, where you’ll find a wide variety of different lounge sets to choose from, all of which will keep you looking fashionable and cozy all season long. Check out our picks below and add them to your cart before you

The 15 Best Lounge Sets at Nordstrom

1. 3-Piece Cozy Knit Lounge Set: This three-piece set comes with a cardigan, cropped tank, and pants – just $69!

2. Ugg Gable Brushed Drawstring Pullover and Joggers Lounge Set: This impossibly soft two-piece is a brushed-knit wonder – just $44!

3. Sani Embroidered Lounge Set: Go wild with the big cats seen all around this satin pajama cut set – just $130!

4. Holi 3-Piece Lounge Set: Strut your stuff in this multicolored shirt, bralette, and shorts, all crafted from viscose fabric – just $148!

5. Petal & Pup Sweater & Wide Leg Pants Set: This cropped seater and cozy wide leg pants are perfect for when the weather starts getting chilly – just $79!



6. Adore Me Hoodie & Short Loungewear Set: Cuddle up with this super soft hoodie and shorts all night long – just $55!

7. Adore Me Brigita Pajama Cami and Pants Set: This simple tiered cami and soft pants set can be worn on a day out as well as home alone – just $55!

8. Open Edit 3-Piece Cozy Cardi Pajamas: Lounge in this three-piece set with a button-up jacket, cropped tank, and pants – just $45!

9. Adore Me Clair Pajama Tank and Jogger Set: This set is perfect for heading out to get the mail or picking up breakfast – just $55!

10. Savi Mom St. Tropez Pants and Maxi Robe Set: This is the perfect cozy robe, crop top, and pants set if you’re expecting a baby – just $114!

11. Petite Plume Gingham Short Pajamas: These adorable pink PJs are great for sleeping, but you can show them off while awake, too – just $84!

12. Open Edit Plissé Short Pajamas: Jump into this breezy top and short set and you’ll be set all summer – just $45!

13.Open Edit Dreamy Rib Pajamas: This sophisticated two-piece set makes you look more polished than you already planned to be – just $41!

14. Honeydew Intimates Favorite Fit Lounge Set: This creamy light pink two-piece set is a soft, sensual look that feels heavenly – just $68!



15. Lunya Washable Silk Short Pajamas: Soft and silky, these pajamas look just like a T-shirt and shorts so you can wear them out and no one will know – just $148!