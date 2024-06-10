Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

When it comes to the hot days of summer, I’m already doing everything I can (i.e. drinking iced water, using my portable fan and blotting my face) to keep myself from being drenched in sweat. The last thing I want to worry about is my outfit being the reason why I’m overheating or, maybe even worse, the reason why I’m having a style malfunction. That’s why this set has become my loungewear go-to for keeping me cozy, stylish and sweat-free year-round — and especially in the summer.

I initially found the Ekouaer 2-Piece Ribbed Knit Loungewear Set while perusing the Amazon fashion bestseller section because I know I can always count on the shopper reviews to give me the real tea on a product. The tea on this set from shoppers was so piping hot, that I was convinced to buy it immediately after reading reviews that stated how it not only keeps shoppers cool on hot summer days, but also works as a stylish errand-running outfit as well. I was totally sold once I realized it was only $14 on Amazon.

Get the Ekouaer 2-Piece Ribbed Knit Loungewear Set (Originally $18) for just $14 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 10, 2024, but are subject to change.

Related: 18 Luxurious Loungewear Sets That Seamlessly Transition From Spring to Summer — Starting at $30 We often associate loungewear with snuggling up in the cold winter months, but that doesn’t mean the spring and summer months have to be any less cozy. However, this does not mean bringing your thick loungewear into warmer weather, as those pieces are sure to make you sweaty and uncomfortable. What it does mean is […]

The set comes with a pair of biker shorts and an oversized T-shirt, both with a relaxed fit, so as to not stick to my skin when it does get a little sweaty. Soft, stretchy and lightweight, it’s made of a polyester and spandex fabric blend that’s breathable and keeps me cool. The fabric also has a chic rib-knit design, which gives it more of an elevated feel. It comes in several chic, muted tones to choose from as well such as light blue, beige and gray.

The shopper reviews that convinced me to buy this set come from a large pool of over 1,800 five-star ratings. I also can’t be the only one who was influenced by it for summer, seeing that over 2,000 Amazon shoppers have also purchased it in the last month.

One reviewer who uses them both as pajamas and for running errands said that they were “pleasantly surprised by the quality of these.” “They aren’t so sheer that you would be embarrassed to wear them out for a quick errand,” they said. “They aren’t too thick where you would get hot. These jammies are the perfect balance for comfort. Lounge at the house, run to the coffee shop, either way someone will give you a compliment.”

Related: Kyle Richards Can’t Stop Raving About This ‘Elevated’ Rich Mom Loungewear Set When it comes to rich mom style, celebrities and influencers deliver endless inspo. Whether they’re hitting the red carpet with their children in tow or photographed in candid paparazzi snapshots, we’re guaranteed to see a look we’d like to recreate IRL. Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards knows a thing or two about […]

Beyond this set’s ability to keep me cool, it’s also incredibly versatile and stylish. I’m a fashion girl, so I’ve learned how to dress it up with things like a blazer, a belt and a clutch. But each piece can also be mixed and matched with the rest of my wardrobe, whether that means I pair the top with some jeans or the shorts with an elevated button-up. For style, quality and comfort, getting them on sale on Amazon for just $14 is an absolute steal.

See it: Get Ekouaer 2-Piece Ribbed Knit Loungewear Set (Originally $18) for just $14 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 10, 2024, but are subject to change.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Looking for something else? Explore more from Ekouaer here and loungewear sets here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!