Leggings are an easy and flexible way to stay mobile — seriously! Whether you prefer options with pockets or stylish pairs, leggings are a closet essential. Do you need a pair of breathable leggings to wear while accomplishing everything in your day-to-day life? We found a stretchy pair of leggings that can handle your gym workout and a lazy day lounging around the house — and they’re only $10 at Walmart!

The Athletic Works Women’s Mid Rise Slim-Leg Capri Leggings are perfect for keeping you secure and mobile while completing your hectic schedule. They feature a 54% cotton, 36% polyester and 10% spandex fabric composition for a stretchy but sturdy fit. Also, these leggings have a moisture-wicking aspect for dry wearing and a capri silhouette for a stylish finish.

Get the Athletic Works Women’s Mid Rise Slim-Leg Capri Leggings for $10 (was $13) at Walmart! Please note, prices are accurate as of February 10, 2024, but may be subject to change.

Leggings are a mainstay for many because of how versatile the style is. You can rock these leggings with anything — and we do mean anything. For instance, throw these on with a sherpa pullover and a pair of sporty sneakers for a relaxed, athletic twist. You could also pair these leggings with Ugg boots and a hoodie with a billowing overcoat for a warm winter look.

In regards to these functional leggings, one Walmart shopper said, “These are great for everyday casual wear. I love the pocket on the side. The fabric stretches with you, but it’s thick enough to cover and not show through. Get a pair!” Another Walmart shopper noted, “I love these capri leggings for going to the gym or to wear around the house. They are very comfortable and breathable, but they are not see-through. The price is very reasonable, especially for the great quality. I own several pairs in both gray and black.”

Keeping a rotation of durable and stretchy leggings is a must, and this capri variation will keep you breezy and functional no matter the season.

