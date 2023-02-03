Cancel OK
10 Pairs of Leggings That Will Have You Looking Like You Squat — Even if You Don’t

By
booty-sculpting-leggings
 Shutterstock

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Round. Soft yet firm. Perky. Juicy. We’re talking about peaches, of course! But yes, we definitely want these descriptions to apply to our booty too!

A perfect peach butt takes a lot of effort — even if you do spend day after day squatting, you might not be seeing the exact results you want. Luckily, we can play the system a little bit. As long as we have the look down! These 10 pairs of leggings are just what you need if you want that sculpted, lifted, beautifully-shaped booty. Shop below!

JGS1996 Women's High Waist Yoga Pants Tummy Control Slimming Booty Leggings Workout Running Butt Lift Tights
JGS1996

Pros:

  • An unbelievable amount of reviews
  • Squat-proof
  • Scrunch design
Was $29On Sale: $19You Save 34%
See it!
CHRLEISURE Butt Lifting Workout Leggings for Women, Scrunch Butt Gym Seamless Booty Tight (Dark Gray, M)
CHRLEISURE

Pros:

  • Push-up bands
  • Four-way stretch
  • Scrunch design
$19.00
See it!
Memoi Seamless Jacquard 4-Way Stretch Legging
MeMoi

Pros:

  • Seamless
  • Cool print also has visual sculpting effect
  • Wide waistband
$60.90
See it!
RXRXCOCO Women Scrunch Butt Lifting Leggings Seamless High Waisted Leggings Tummy Control Yoga Pants Compression Workout Tights Medium Tie Dye Green
RXRXCOCO

Pros:

  • Buttery-soft, second-skin feeling
  • Ribbed waistband
  • Scrunch design
Was $30On Sale: $21You Save 30%
See it!
HIGORUN Women Seamless Leggings Smile Contour High Waist Workout Gym Yoga Pants Green S
HIGORUN

Pros:

  • Fun colors
  • Tummy control
  • 3D booty effect
$25.00
See it
GIPPRO Women's High Waist Yoga Pants Tummy Control Butt Lifting Leggings Textured Anti Cellulite Tights Arctic Blue_25''S(4/6)
GIPPRO

Pros:

  • Honeycomb texture camouflages cellulite
  • High elasticity
  • Scrunch design
$27.00
See it!
Sunzel Scrunch Butt Lifting Leggings Women High Waisted Seamless Workout Leggings Gym Booty Tights Tummy Control Yoga Pants Bronze Green
Sunzel

Pros:

  • Squat-proof
  • Sweat-wicking
  • Scrunch design
$29.00
See it!
KIWI RATA Women's High Waist Active Seamless Compression Fitness Leggings Running Workout Slim Butt Lift Yoga Pants (#1 Heart Booty Black, Large)
KIWI RATA

Pros:

  • Mesh jacquard provides breathability
  • Sculpting design for heart booty
  • Non-pilling
$23.00
See it!
Flamingals Butt Lifting Leggings with Flap Pockets Workout Cargo Leggings for Women Dark Blue S
Flamingals

Pros:

  • Cargo pockets in back create extra volume
  • Four-way stretch
  • Can be worn casually or for workouts
$39.00
See it!
MOHUACHI Butt Lifting Workout Leggings for Women, Scrunch Butt Gym Seamless Booty Tight, High Waisted Yoga Pants ((#9) Stripe Black, Small)
MOHUACHI

Pros:

  • Shaping bands
  • Stretchy, ribbed waist
  • Scrunch butt
$22.00
See it!
