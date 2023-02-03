Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Round. Soft yet firm. Perky. Juicy. We’re talking about peaches, of course! But yes, we definitely want these descriptions to apply to our booty too!
A perfect peach butt takes a lot of effort — even if you do spend day after day squatting, you might not be seeing the exact results you want. Luckily, we can play the system a little bit. As long as we have the look down! These 10 pairs of leggings are just what you need if you want that sculpted, lifted, beautifully-shaped booty. Shop below!
Pros:
- An unbelievable amount of reviews
- Squat-proof
- Scrunch design
Pros:
- Push-up bands
- Four-way stretch
- Scrunch design
Pros:
- Seamless
- Cool print also has visual sculpting effect
- Wide waistband
Pros:
- Buttery-soft, second-skin feeling
- Ribbed waistband
- Scrunch design
Pros:
- Fun colors
- Tummy control
- 3D booty effect
Pros:
- Honeycomb texture camouflages cellulite
- High elasticity
- Scrunch design
Pros:
- Squat-proof
- Sweat-wicking
- Scrunch design
Pros:
- Mesh jacquard provides breathability
- Sculpting design for heart booty
- Non-pilling
Pros:
- Cargo pockets in back create extra volume
- Four-way stretch
- Can be worn casually or for workouts
Pros:
- Shaping bands
- Stretchy, ribbed waist
- Scrunch butt
Not done shopping? Check out some of our other product picks below:
- 15 Valentine’s Day Gifts That Will Bring You and Your Partner Closer Together
- 21 of the Best Valentine’s Day Gifts for the Person You Just Started Dating
- 20 Best Valentine’s Day Gifts for Your Galentine From Nordstrom
Browse fashion, beauty and health products. Also, check out our gift guides.
This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.
The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!
For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!