Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Round. Soft yet firm. Perky. Juicy. We’re talking about peaches, of course! But yes, we definitely want these descriptions to apply to our booty too!

A perfect peach butt takes a lot of effort — even if you do spend day after day squatting, you might not be seeing the exact results you want. Luckily, we can play the system a little bit. As long as we have the look down! These 10 pairs of leggings are just what you need if you want that sculpted, lifted, beautifully-shaped booty. Shop below!

Pros: Seamless

Cool print also has visual sculpting effect

Wide waistband $60.90 See it!

Pros: Fun colors

Tummy control

3D booty effect $25.00 See it

Pros: Honeycomb texture camouflages cellulite

High elasticity

Scrunch design $27.00 See it!

Pros: Mesh jacquard provides breathability

Sculpting design for heart booty

Non-pilling $23.00 See it!

Pros: Cargo pockets in back create extra volume

Four-way stretch

Can be worn casually or for workouts $39.00 See it!

Pros: Shaping bands

Stretchy, ribbed waist

Scrunch butt $22.00 See it!

Not done shopping? Check out some of our other product picks below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!