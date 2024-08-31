These Are the August Beauty Launches We Can’t Get Enough Of

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

It’s been quite the impressive year for new beauty products, and there’s no sign of slowing down! The new drops from August include an all-natural anti-ager, a dreamy perfume, the prettiest lipstick and more. Each of the following August launches deserves a front-and-center spot on your vanity. Could your new favorite serum or hair styler be on this list? I sure think so! Keep reading to discover August’s best beauty drops.

1. Rahua Aloe Vera Hair Mousse: As someone with ultra-fine hair, volumizing mousse is a must-have in my hair routine. Where many leave my hair feeling crunchy or sticky, this one magically softens and hydrates my mane while giving me natural-looking body and boosting shine. I noticed a major difference the first time I used it, and it’s been a mainstay in my routine ever since!

2. Tower28 GetSet Blur + Set Talc-Free Pressed Setting Powder: In case you haven’t heard, pressed powder is having a comeback, and this new talc-free formula from Tower28 is one of the best I’ve tried in a while. Available in four hues, it seamlessly sets and blurs makeup to enhance longevity during marathon days.

3. Beekman 1802 Milk RX Advanced Better Aging Cream: You can’t stop the aging process, but you can age gracefully with this all-in-one cream that utilizes the power of goat milk and a proprietary aging complex — Renexosome — to lift, firm and increase collagen production. This cream pretty much has the same effects of retinol, sans the irritation.

4. Loops Peptide Serum Biodegradable Skincare Pads: Traveling with skincare just got easier courtesy of Loops’ new serum pads. These TSA-friendly pads are soaked in a potent peptide serum that minimizes fine lines and plumps the skin in just a swipe.

5. The Ordinary Salicylic Acid 0.5% Body Serum: Acne doesn’t just pop up on your face! If you’ve been struggling with body acne, this specialized serum can help. Formulated with a high dose of salicylic acid, this gently exfoliates skin and clears out pores to banish acne and boost your confidence.

6. Coach Dreams Moonlight Eau de Parfum: Anytime I spray this perfume it makes me feel like I’m dancing in the moonlight. (Queue up the song!) An enchanting mix of bergamot, pink peppercorn, rose, jasmine and tonka bean emulates that energizing feeling of a moonlit walk with a loved one. It’s equal parts bright, sexy and warm, and will certainly leave a lasting impression on your next night out.

7. The Rootist Densifying Serum for Thinning Hair: Want thicker, longer, healthier hair? It’s time to add this serum to your cart. A concentrated mix of fermented botanicals and densifying peptides addresses thinning at the root to kickstart growth and thicken hair over time.

8. Patrick Ta Major Skin Hydra-Luxe Luminous Skin-Perfecting Foundation: You know that post-facial skin glow? You can experience that every day with Patrick Ta’s new foundation. The medium-coverage formula gives you a lit-from-within luminosity while blurring blemishes and imperfections and also hydrating your skin.

9. Clarins Double Serum: Clarins’ cult-favorite two0in-one serum just got an upgrade with 22 plant extracts and five active molecules that address all major signs of agings, including loss of elasticity, fine lines, wrinkles, dullness, dryness and pores. Plus, it manages to do all this with visible results in just seven days.

10. Mara Beauty Clear Skin Mineral Milk: My hormonal acne flares have been so bad this summer, and I had tried everything to get rid of the painful cystic blemishes that have been plaguing my chin. I don’t know what sorcery was used to concoct this serum, but it completely zapped my zits within a week and didn’t dry out my skin in the process! 2% salicylic acid targets acne-causing bacteria, while mandelic acid, niacinamide and algae replenish the moisture barrier. This earned a permanent spot in my vanity overnight.

11. Act+Acre Daily Hydro Scalp Serum: Dry scalp got you down? Treat it to some TLC with this restorative gentle serum that utilizes skin powerhouses like hyaluronic acid, amino acids and glycerin to rebalance the delicate skin and help hair grow stronger in the long run.

12. Valentino Beauty Spike Valentino Buttery Matte Refillable Lip Color: Glossy, shiny lips may have ruled the summer months, but as we head into fall you’ll be seeing people donning soft matte lipsticks — and this new designer pick is leading the pack. Housed in a tube studded with Valentino’s iconic spikes, this buttery smooth lipstick gives the illusion of just-bitten lips. Choose between seven hues that complement all skin tones.

13. Summer Fridays Jet Lag Skin Soothing Hydration Mist: I’m a big fan of in-flight skincare (airplane cabins are incredibly drying!) and this mist is a quick and easy way to replenish your skin’s moisture. Not only does it provide a quick moisture boost, but it also calms redness so you look as fresh as ever by the time you land at your destination.

14. Osea Malibu Undaria Algae Body Wash: Bring the sea to your shower with this refreshing body wash that calls upon the power of seaweed to deeply nourish skin and completely cleanse it. The gel texture works up to a rich lather and beautifully softens skin for a mermaid-like effect.

15. Curie Warm Vanilla Hydrating Body Wash Bar: I’ve never been a fan of bar soaps until I tried this that honestly can’t even be categorized as bar soap — it’s in a realm all of its own. This works up into a luxe, sudsy lather and infuses skin with a reviving mix of coconut oil, shea butter and glycerin for a long-lasting silky soft effect. Not to mention, the warm vanilla scent feels so warm and cozy.