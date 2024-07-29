Shop the July Beauty Launches We’re Obsessed With

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Summer may be halfway over, but things aren’t cooling down in the slightest — especially when it comes to the beauty industry. Some of our favorite brands — like Dae, Victoria Beckham Beauty and Garnier — have been churning out some top-tier products that have the chops to become cult-favorite items. Whether you’re in the market for an anti-aging powerhouse, a gentle cleanser or a body glow enhancer, you came to the right place. Keep reading to discover the July beauty launches we can’t get enough of.

1. Dae Cactus Fruit 3-in-1 Styling Cream with Taming Wand: Summer is prime time for flyaways (thanks, humidity). I had all but given up on trying to smooth my little frizzies until this handy tool landed on my desk. Gliding the bristled brush along my flyaways keeps them in place all day long. And if I ever need a touch-up, it’s small enough to keep in my purse!

2. Yon-ka Paris Serum CBD: Extensive studies have shown that CBD greatly reduces skin redness and inflammation. This luxe French brand is now harnessing those powers in this new anti-aging serum that also deeply nourishes skin overnight with a mix of CBD, reishi mushroom, organic hemp oil and melatonin.

3. Saint Jane Pore Clarity Cleanser: Scrubby cleansers may make you feel like you’re getting a deep clean, but those often do more harm than good. Instead, try gently unclogging your pores with this new cleanser. Flower acids are incredibly mild (making this a great pick for sensitive skin) and lightly resurface the skin, while hyaluronic acid softens and reinforces the skin barrier.

4. Amika Rising Star Volumizing Finishing Spray: Having fine, flat hair is a true struggle when I strive for pageant girl level-volume on a daily basis. Keeping this volumizing spray on hand raises my hair to the heavens without making it feel sticky or crunchy — even through high-humidity summer days!

5. Allies of Skin Copper Tripeptide & Ectoin Advanced Repair Serum: There’s no way to fully stop the aging process (remember, aging is a privilege!). However, you can age gracefully when you use supercharged serums like this new one from Allies of Skin. It combines a unique mix of ectoin and copper tripeptides to speed up the skin renewal process and prevent future cell damage for a smooth, revitalized complexion.

6. Garnier Erase It All Makeup Cleansing Balm: We all know and love Garnier’s iconic micellar water, but this new cleansing balm may just dethrone that trusted formula as the best cleanser. Along with removing every trace of makeup, this nourishing balm also imparts skin with 24 hours of hydration, to leave your complexion soft, bouncy and happy. If you want to feel extra clean, the brand recommends double cleansing — first with this and then following up with the micellar water.

7. Briogeo Style + Treat Air Dry Hair Styling Cream: I’m trying to spend as little time as possible doing my hair this summer. That means ditching the hot tools and finally embracing my natural wavy texture. This cream allows my hair to dry without becoming a frizzy mess and enhances my natural wave pattern so I feel more confident in my hair.

8. Rare Beauty True to Myself Tinted Pressed Finishing Powder: Whether you want to set your makeup or dabble in a super lightweight powder foundation, this tinted powder can do both (and more!) Gently swipe it only your face to sop up oil, blur your complexion, and make pores disappear. For more coverage, simply layer it on little by little. This is one of those compacts you’ll make sure is always in your purse before heading out.

9. Kosas Soulgazer Intensifying Gel Eyeliner: Get ready for the smoothest eyeliner application you’ve ever experienced. This gel is formulated with hyaluronic acid so it glides on like butter and imparts a vibrant eye-defining color in nine hues.

10. Danessa Myricks Beauty Yummy Skin Lift & Flex Concealer: The newest addition to Danessa Myricks’ fan-favorite yummy skin line, this skincare-powered concealer doesn’t just cover blemishes and even out skin tone. It also works to improve and nourish the skin with a mix of plant-powered ingredients as well as hyaluronic acid and vitamin C.

11. Laneige Bouncy & Firm Eye Sleeping Mask: With Laneige’s latest launch, it’s obvious that the brand is on a mission for you to wake up feeling and looking as refreshed as possible. Slather on this eye mask before going to sleep, and while you sleep the peony complex and peptides in the formula work to firm and rejuvenate the delicate skin, while caffeine and niacinamide banish dark circles. One thing’s for sure — you’ll always get your beauty sleep with this in your vanity!

12. Herbivore Blue Wave 2% Salicylic Acid Acne Treatment: So many of the acne treatments on the market help banish those pesky breakouts, but they can also wreak havoc on the rest of your skin, making it dry and flakey. This one doesn’t compromise the rest of your complexion thanks to a potent mix of 2% salicylic acid that zaps zits, blue tansy that soothes, and aloe that boosts moisture. Plus, have you ever seen an acne treatment that looks so cool? The blue hue is a nice, fun touch that makes battling pimples a bit more fun.

13. Embryolisse Blush de Peau Radiant Complexion Cream: French pharmacy brands are having a moment — and not just because of the Paris Olympics! These high-quality products follow a stringent regulation process and really do work. You best believe that whenever I visit France I stock up on my faves. This cult-classic blush has been the secret to many French girls’ natural-looking rouge . . . and now it’s finally in the U.S.!

14. Necessaire The Body Vitamin C: It’s about time we start treating the rest of our body like we do for our face! Necessaire makes it easier than ever with this potent vitamin C body serum. Featuring a clinical concentration of THD ascorbate, this silky serum dramatically brightens skin, reduces dark spots and fights off future skin damage.

15. Victoria Beckham Beauty Portofino ’97 Shimmering Body Oil: Maintain that summery, sunkissed glow long after the season fades away with this luxe shimmering body oil. The skin-softening oil is studded with pearlescent pigments that make your skin radiate when the light hits just right, and it smells positively divine. The citrusy woody scent was inspired by the early days of Victoria and David Beckham‘s romance.