If there’s one celeb we trust to give us fashion and beauty inspo it’s Brooke Shields. Not only has she had a massive career as a supermodel and actor, but she’s also an entrepreneur with a high-powdered hair care product line. Commence is such a hit with shoppers that its 2-in-1 Instant Shampoo has over 23,000 person waitlist. After months of anticipation, the shopper-approved shampoo will be back in stock on July 26!

Wondering what all the hype is about? The Instant Shampoo is a lightweight dry shampoo that cleanses and balances. It refreshes the hair and scalp. Best of all? It absorbs yucky sebum and oil that leaves hair thick and oily. The cleanser features a non-aerosol, benzene-free formula that keeps tresses refreshed in between washes. Plus, the shampoo revitalizes hair at the root so it appears thicker and fuller.

This shopper-approved haircare essential is so easy to use. All you have to do is shake the bottle well, part the hair and pump five inches away from the scalp, focusing on the roots. Use your fingertips to massage the powder into your scalp until its fully absorbed to activate the ingredients. Style your hair as normal and you’re good to go with newly refreshed tresses to extend second or third-day hair.

The highly-anticipated shampoo is one of three standout products from Commence. The brand was founded by Shields to empower women to embrace the future. “I am embracing my next chapter with you,” she said in a statement on the brand’s website. “The more I learn and know, the more I want to do –to help other women age fearlessly, honestly, and beautifully. We developed these products with passion and purpose, designed to be easy, effective and additive to your hair care routine. Let’s embrace our next chapter, together,” she added.

We can’t help but swoon over this shampoo. Not only does it provide gentle, long-lasting results, but it’s affordable, too. What’s better than a 2-in-1 product for just $21? Sounds like a win to Us.

See it: Get the 2-in-1 Instant Shampoo for just $21 at Commence!

