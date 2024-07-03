Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Striped, nautical-style blouses are a celeb-loved style we can’t get enough of during the summer. The chic look is so versatile that you can wear it just about anywhere. Whether you’re leading a weekly team meeting or setting sails aboard a luxurious yacht, striped summer blouses come in handy.

Don’t believe Us. Just take one look at Brooke Shields. The supermodel and actor ushered in the official start of summer on a luxe boat. She had her precious pooch in tow as she posed in a striped button-down blouse that we absolutely love. We haven’t confirmed the exact deets on Shields’ summer-friendly blouse, but we found a great lookalike on Amazon!

The Hotouch Striped Button-Down Blouse is an affordable way to channel Shields’ nautical style this summer. The lightweight blouse comes with long sleeves that you can roll up or tuck in case you get a little warm. It has an oversized silhouette so you don’t have to worry about it clinging to you in extreme heat. Plus, it’s super versatile. Pair it with denim cut-off shorts and wedges for an elevated look. When you’re in the mood for a dressy style, pair it with work trousers or midi skirts. You can’t go wrong with it!

Get the Hotouch Striped Button-Down Blouse for just $30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 3, 2024, but are subject to change.

The blue stripes style is a near spot-on lookalike for the style Shields wore, however, it comes in 20 other shades. Not a fan of stripes? The shirt comes in solid shades ranging from army green to burnt orange and white. It also comes in zebra print and four unique floral styles.

Like Shields, Amazon shoppers are sticking with nautical-style blouses this summer. “The high-quality construction ensures durability and long-lasting wear,” one five-star Amazon reviewer raved. “Whether you dress it up or down, this blouse is a versatile and stylish addition to any wardrobe.” Another shopper said, “This shirt is fantastic. [It’s] so soft and comfy.” The customer advised that “wrinkles came out nicely with a light iron or even wrinkle setting on the dryer,” before adding, [the shirt] is very room but the fabric reads higher price point so it’s not sloppy.”

Don’t wait to shop this celeb-loved style for summer!

See it: Get the Hotouch Striped Buttown-Down Blouse for just $30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 3, 2024, but are subject to change.

Not quite what you’re looking for? Check out more from Hotouch here and don’t forget to check out Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!