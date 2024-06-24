Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

There are certain outdoor activities that just make sense during the summer. Whether you’re hitting a party boat on a tropical vacay or boarding a yacht, now is an ideal time to go for a ride on the ocean. Frankly, the summer provides an opportunity to serve nautical-style fashion. You know, a mix of light and medium-weight pieces that provide comfort from the breeze and protection from the summer sun.

With that in mind, we headed straight to Walmart and Amazon, where we uncovered cute sailing outfits. From classic seersucker prints to visors that keep the sun out of your face, there are options that look super luxe and don’t require you to splurge. Check out our list of sailing outfits that will make you look like a polished rich mom!

Tops & Dresses

1. Our Absolute Favorite: We love this striped polo shirt because it tackles trends like tenniscore and nautical all-in-one!

2. All Aboard: Whether you’re sailing the seas or heading into the office, you can look your best this summer, courtesy of this blue and white striped blouse!

3. Preppy Vibes: There are so many ways to style this V-neck sweater. You can tie it around your shoulders to protect from the sun, wear it around your waist or even wear it fully on. It’s all up to your discretion!

4. Classic Option: Linen blouses are a top contender for sailing activities. This long-sleeved shirt comes in a dreamy blue color!

5. Rich Mom Style: Want to channel Hamptons mom chic? This striped dress is so flattering and dreamy. Plus, it has a seersucker-style print that adds a touch of elegance!

6. Striped Zip: If you plan on being on the water late at night, you’ll want a cozy half-zip sweater like this find to keep you warm!

Bottoms

7. Versatile Find: White is one of summer’s biggest color trends! These versatile denim shorts are perfect for layering with everything from lightweight sweaters to comfy T-shirts!

8. Butter-Soft: Keep things cute and cozy in these bestselling leggings!

9. Pop Out: Want easy access to your swimsuit? These seersucker-style trousers have a button detail down the legs that allows for instant removal!

10. Summer Breeze: It can get a little breezy on the seas. These flowy Palazzo pants come in a chic style that looks like a blend of dark denim and linen!

11. Flowy Shorts: If you like to stay cool, these linen-blend shorts have a flattering smocked-style waistline!

Shoes & Accessories

12. Hats On: This seersucker-style cap is so chic and lightweight that it will dry easily if it gets wet!

13. Stripe Style: You can’t go wrong with a striped swimsuit when you’re on the seas. This comfy one-piece has a flattering silhouette!

14. Comfy Stroll: Does it get any more cozy than Dr. Scholl’s? The classic brand has a stunning pair of espadrilles that puts comfort first.

15. Last but Not Least: Keep the sun out of your eyes in style. This straw-style visor has a cute cut-out that exposes the top of your head!