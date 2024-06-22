Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Summer is finally here, and it’s time to set your sights on your vacay plans. Whether you’re still planning a vacation or already counting down the days, now is the time to game plan for all your travel essentials. Moreover, opting for loungewear sets can be an easy way to stay cool and casual while on a plane — and they can help you feel comfy enough to sleep while flying!

From flowy numbers to satin takes, there is a cute, easy airport outfit that will suit your needs and style while also allowing you to get some shuteye during your upcoming flights. We rounded up 15 airport outfits that will help you sleep on planes — read on to see our picks!

1. Rich Mom Energy: This 2-piece lounge set exudes rich mom energy thanks to its neckline and collar — just $28!

2. Flow On: We love this wide leg pants set because its flowy and loose but still fashionable — just $43!

3. Crop Me Out: This 2-piece outfit has a cute cropped top and wide leg silhouette that will help you feel free while you slumber — just $32!

4. Texture, Please: This 2-piece ribbed lounge set has a cute ribbed texture that will elevate your entire vibe — was $39, now just $30!

5. Baggy Vibes: You’ll love this three-quarter sleeve lounge set if you usually go for oversized silhouettes — just $35!

6. Casually Relaxed: This 2-piece outfit comes with a billowing button-down and shorts for a toned-down, breathable option — just $39!

7. Minimalistic Queen: This 2-piece outfit has cropped pants for a trendy feel — just $43!

8. On-The-Go: For those who like to live in lounge wear, this 2-piece outfit is right up your alley — just $47!

9. Cozy: This crop sweater and wide leg pants set is a slightly warm option that will keep you feeling comfortable on the coldest flights — just $79!

10. Luxuriously Soft: This satin lounge set has plenty of duality and works for flights or nights out on the town — just $130!

11. Draped Elegance: We can’t get enough of these relaxed fit pajamas because they look so soft but also don’t look like pjs — just $59!

12. Sporty Chic: This short sleeve sweater and pants set is super plush and flowy and comes in a variety of eye-catching colors— just $128!

13. Slouchy Girl: This slouchy set is perfect for lounging in an airplane set or running errands — just $148!

14. Easy, Breezy: If you like to stay cool in the airport, this linen set has you covered— just $26!

15. Actively Active: This hoodie and short loungewear set will become your new closet staple because it’s functional and warm — just $55!