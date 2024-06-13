Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
The season of minimal dressing and easy dresses is almost upon Us — summer! What’s more, whether you’re planning a vacation or already have one planned, acquiring chic, flexible dresses that you can wear should be on your to-do list. That’s why it’s important to have a few strapless summer dresses that will make preparing for your vacation a breeze!
From flouncy mini dresses to decadent maxi silhouettes, there is a strapless dress that matches your tastes while keeping you cool and calm this summer. We rounded up 13 strapless summer vacation dresses that are so sleek they’re basically anti-age you — read on to see our picks!
1. ’70s-Inspiration: This tube maxi dress has a sleek, elegance that gives off Diana Ross energy — just $16!
2. Closet Staple: For those who need a versatile option, this mini dress has you covered — just $33!
3. Boho Chic: This maxi dress has a cute floral print that’s subtle but still noticeable — was $60, now just $49!
4. Simple and Minimal: If you like chic little black dresses, this maxi dress is right up your alley — just $35!
5. Y2K Energy: This tube dress is roomy and airy enough for any summer event. We also love all the bold colors this dress comes in — just $34!
6. Beachy Queen: We can’t get enough of this A-line maxi dress because it’s so frilly and relaxed — just $34!
7. Porcelain Vibes: Doesn’t this maxi dress remind you of the signature blue and white porcelain dish set? It’s so sophisticated and it has pockets — just $51!
8. Clean and Pristine: This mini dress has adorable eyelet cutouts for a fun, fashionable touch – just $35!
9. Carrie Bradshaw Realness: This ruffle maxi dress has bodycon stretch and feels like something Carrie would’ve worn while running around Midtown Manhattan — just $47!
10. Bloom! This maxi dress is slightly sheer and it’s the perfect summer option to showcase your penchant for color — just $78!
11. Everyday Essential: This midi dress is a pretty alternative that you can wear on vacation or to run errands — just $55!
12. Drama, Drama, Drama: This midi dress has sharp plissés and comes in a few bold colors — just $74!
13. Boat Ready: This maxi dress has a black and white stripe print that practically screams “boat day” — just $62!