Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

The season of minimal dressing and easy dresses is almost upon Us — summer! What’s more, whether you’re planning a vacation or already have one planned, acquiring chic, flexible dresses that you can wear should be on your to-do list. That’s why it’s important to have a few strapless summer dresses that will make preparing for your vacation a breeze!

Related: 17 Bright and Colorful Waist-Enhancing Dresses for Summer That Will Gather Compliments All Day Long If you’re looking for an easy recipe to give yourself a mood boost, listen up! First, take a dress and make it waist-enhancing. Then, add a dash of bright color to it. This type of dress is already spirit uplifting within itself, but all of the compliments you’ll rake in by wearing it will be […]

From flouncy mini dresses to decadent maxi silhouettes, there is a strapless dress that matches your tastes while keeping you cool and calm this summer. We rounded up 13 strapless summer vacation dresses that are so sleek they’re basically anti-age you — read on to see our picks!

1. ’70s-Inspiration: This tube maxi dress has a sleek, elegance that gives off Diana Ross energy — just $16!

2. Closet Staple: For those who need a versatile option, this mini dress has you covered — just $33!

3. Boho Chic: This maxi dress has a cute floral print that’s subtle but still noticeable — was $60, now just $49!

4. Simple and Minimal: If you like chic little black dresses, this maxi dress is right up your alley — just $35!

5. Y2K Energy: This tube dress is roomy and airy enough for any summer event. We also love all the bold colors this dress comes in — just $34!

6. Beachy Queen: We can’t get enough of this A-line maxi dress because it’s so frilly and relaxed — just $34!

7. Porcelain Vibes: Doesn’t this maxi dress remind you of the signature blue and white porcelain dish set? It’s so sophisticated and it has pockets — just $51!

8. Clean and Pristine: This mini dress has adorable eyelet cutouts for a fun, fashionable touch – just $35!

9. Carrie Bradshaw Realness: This ruffle maxi dress has bodycon stretch and feels like something Carrie would’ve worn while running around Midtown Manhattan — just $47!

10. Bloom! This maxi dress is slightly sheer and it’s the perfect summer option to showcase your penchant for color — just $78!

11. Everyday Essential: This midi dress is a pretty alternative that you can wear on vacation or to run errands — just $55!

12. Drama, Drama, Drama: This midi dress has sharp plissés and comes in a few bold colors — just $74!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

13. Boat Ready: This maxi dress has a black and white stripe print that practically screams “boat day” — just $62!