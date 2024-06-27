Shop the June Beauty Launches We’re Obsessed With

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Summer is heating up . . . and so are the new beauty launches! This year has been filled with fresh innovation, though June may be filled with the most impressive offerings to date. This month, we can’t get enough of a super affordable mascara, an foolproof at-home blowout tool, and some fun-to-use SPF saviors. Keep reading to discover the best beauty launches of June that deserve a spot in your vanity.

1. Essence Call Me Queen Dramatic False Lash Effect Mascara: If you’re already a fan of Essence’s Lash Princess mascaras, you’ll be obsessed with the new Call Me Queen formula. It amplifies volume and length with just a swipe and stays intact through long hot days. The best part? It’s under $5!

2. Bio-Therapeutic bt-Sculpt: As an avid microcurrent user, I was blown away by the power of this new device from Bio-Therapeutic. Along with sending tiny electro-currents into the skin, the claw-like design manually lifts your features for even more definition. Supermodel-esque cheekbones and a sharp jawline are just one treatment away.

3. Charlotte Tilbury Unreal Skin Sheer Glow Tint Hydrating Foundation Stick: I’ve never been a foundation girl, especially in the summer. This sheer stick has made me reconsider my stance, though. Like a glowy blurring Instagram filter, this foundation flawlessly evens out skin tone and gives me an inherent lit-from-within radiance. Simply put, whenever I wear it my skin looks unreal (pun intended).

4. The Inkey List Hydrocolloid Invisible Pimple Patches: Pesky pimples don’t stand a chance against these undetectable patches. They’re completely invisible on skin, so you can wear them throughout the day without feeling self-conscious — no one will be able to tell you’re even wearing one! By the end of the day, all of the gunk that was trapped inside your acne will be gone to fast-track the healing process.

5. Anastasia Beverly Hills Blurring Serum Liquid Blush: A blush that has skincare benefits? Yep, one exists all thanks to Anastasia Beverly Hills. Packed with niacinamide and pomegranate peel extract it works overtime to keep your skin hydrated and blurs imperfections while imparting a gorgeous flush of color. Choose from five universally flattering shades.

6. Patrick Ta Major Glow Crème & Powder Light Reflecting Translucent Highlighter Duo: Patrick Ta completely reinvents highlighter with this new duo. Inside the shiny compact you’ll find a cream and a powder formula, both of which are intentionally translucent to create a luminescent glow that appears like its coming from within. Read a full review here!

7. Fable & Mane Volumizing Shampoo: Using ancient Ayurvedic ingredients, like Fenugreek Seed and Amla Extract, this shampoo pumps life back into fine flat hair helping to boost volume and density for thicker strands. As a bonus it smells absolutely heavenly.

8. Laneige Watermelon Pop Lip Sleeping Mask: The lip mask everyone knows and loves just introduced a limited-edition summer scent — Watermelon Pop. Not only is the packaging adorable (and reminiscent of a watermelon) but the rich formula deeply hydrates your lips so they remain soft, juicy and oh so kissable.

9. Tarte Creaseless Creamy Concealer: Nothing is worse than cakey concealer in the summer. You’ll never have to worry about that happening when you have Tarte’s new formula on hand. Made with 60% skincare ingredients — including cloudberry, caffeine, maracuja passionfruit and niacinamide — this melts into skin and quickly helps cover dark circles, redness, blemishes and more.

10. T3 Aire 360: By now we’ve all heard of the Dyson Airwrap. While it receives boundless praise for its innovation, every time I use it my hair falls flat almost instantly. T3’s new Aire 360 definitely shares some similarities with Dyson, though the results last much longer and my hair stays bouncy for days after using. With four attachments — a traditional dryer head, a round brush, and two curling attachments — I’m able to create salon-level blowouts from the comfort of my home.

11. Sol de Janeiro Cheirosa 48 Perfume Mist: Bikini season is back! To celebrate, Sol de Janeiro debuted a tropical fragrance mist that may just be their best scent yet. Hints of juicy guava nectar dance with fresh orchid blooms before settling in a sweet vanilla haze. This is one of those fragrances that has the potential to become the scent of the summer . . . and once you catch a whiff you won’t be able to stop spritzing.

12. NEST New York Seville Orange Body Mist: Nest’s perfume oils are iconic in their own right, but as the temperatures rise their strength can be a bit overwhelming. The solution? These light and airy body mists. They feature the same scents you know and love (my personal favorite is Seville Orange) just in a subtler format. Get ready to spritz with abandon.

13. Noyz Love Club Eau de Parfum: Fragrance brands launch all the time, but this one is here to disrupt the space with vegan and cruelty-free scents that smell otherworldly. Out of the four offerings, Love Club stands out with its blend of spicy and floral notes like saffron, Sichuan pepper, rose and violet. Be prepared for people to stop you and tell you how good you smell.

14. InnBeauty Project Sun Balm SPF 30 Broad Spectrum Lip Balm: You know those lip glosses that fade away so quickly? This balmy gloss puts them all to shame with its long-lasting juicy color that is also functional — it protects your lips from the sun’s harsh rays! You’ll never experience sunburn on your pucker when you keep one (or a few) of these in your purse.

15. NARS Light Reflecting Hydrating Primer: You can definitely use this makeup primer as a primer (that is what it’s designed for, after all), but you may just catch yourself wearing it on its own for how it gives your skin an ethereal glow. Hyaluronic acid and squalane give it a skincare quality that enhances your complexion with each use. Got to love a good multitasker!