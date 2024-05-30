Shop the May Beauty Launches We’re Obsessed With

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Summer is the best time of year for multiple reasons — the weather is better, the vibes are higher and the most anticipated beauty products are dropping! Whether you’re looking for an all-over glow serum, in search of a captivating fragrance or need something to revive your hair, we’ve got you covered. If the new May beauty launches are any indication, this summer is going to be a spicy one! Keep reading to discover our faves!

1. The Outset Hydrasheer 100% Mineral Sunscreen: Mineral sunscreens have come a long way from the thick, pore-clogging lotions you slathered on as a kid. This fresh formula from the Outset melts right into skin (no white cast!) and leaves behind an ethereal glow that will leave you feeling confident enough to ditch makeup all summer long.

2. Dae Mirage Mist Leave-In Conditioner: I don’t usually go crazy about leave-in conditioners, but this one is straight magic. Aside from the intoxicating fragrance (which features hints of citrus, orange blossom and vanilla) the all-in-one spray detangles, minimizes frizz, enhances shine and protects hair from heat damage! For those looking to simplify their summer hair routine, this is an absolute must.

3. iNNBEAUTY Project Elastic Skin Firming & Plumping Serum: Snail mucin may be one of the buzziest K-beauty skincare ingredients, but have you ever stopped to wonder how they extract it from the snail? (Spoiler: It’s not pretty.) This new *vegan* serum provides all of the same benefits — including firming the skin and plumping fine lines — and even has the same bouncy texture!

4. Olay Cleansing Melts: Washing your face is a pretty mundane task, right? Not according to Olay. These teeny tiny cleansing melts have completely reinvented the way I remove makeup for the better. All you need is a few drops of water to activate the square, which then transforms into a luxuriously silky lather that seamlessly removes makeup, dirt and grime. The best part? Skin feels buttery soft — not stripped — once you pat your face dry.

5. Covergirl Eye Enhancer 3D Mascara: Covergirl doesn’t miss when it comes to mascara, and I’m dubbing this new formulation the best to date. This instantly lifts and volumizes for a wide-eyed effect that rivals some high-end mascaras that are double the price!

6. Kosas Blush is Life Baked Talc-Free Dimensional + Brightening Blush: Want to replicate Sabrina Carpenter’s iconic doll-like blush in one fell swoop? This long-wearing multidimensional blush is the thing to use. Where many powders sit on top of skin, this gives a glowing, lit-from-within effect that makes it appear like you’re naturally flushing.

7. Makeup By Mario Softsculpt Multi-Use Bronzing & Shaping Serum: Whether you want to enhance an all-over glow or simply sculpt and define your features, this handy little serum can do both. Compared to other bronzing drops I’ve tried, this one creates the most natural looking result — which is hard to come by for pale gals like me.

8. Vacation Shimmer Oil SPF 30 Sunscreen: Even if it’s not sunny out, I can guarantee you’ll catch me wearing this golden SPF oil every. single. day. this summer. The velvety formula smooths into skin and, aside from protecting me from the sun’s rays, also imparts a goddess-level radiance thanks to pearlescent and golden glitter flecks. Sunscreen is officially fun again!

9. Kopari Star Bright Vitamin C Moisturizer: One look at this bright bottle has me wishing I was beside the ocean. And honestly, smoothing just a bit of the brightening moisturizer inside gives me an I-just-got-back-from-the-beach radiance. I’m all about the glow this summer, and this certainly delivers!

10. Osea Hyaluronic Acid Body Serum: Save the heavy duty reparative lotions for winter. What your skin craves in the summer is a lightweight moisture boost. Just like how hyaluronic acid serums work for your face, this silky body serum does the same for the rest of your body. The result? Mermaid-like skin.

11. Sol de Janeiro Summer é Amor Perfume Mist: Although I may have over 30 perfumes in my collection, this vibrant summery mist is the only scent I’ll be wearing all summer. Every time I catch a whiff of the energizing yet grounding mix of orange flower, creamy almond and woods, it evokes the feeling of falling in love.

12. ONE/SIZE Ultimate Blurring Setting Powder: No need to worry about your foundation or concealer creasing during long, hot summer days when you have this setting powder on hand. The finely-milled blurring powder keeps your entire face intact and sops up excess oil in a flash so you constantly look radiant – never cakey.

13. Ilia Lip Sketch Hydrating Lipstick + Lip Liner Crayon: Say so long to melted, smudged lips this summer. With Ilia’s lip stick/lip liner hybrid, your lips will look full and crisp from morning to night. Plus, compared to other matte formulas, this won’t dry out your pout.

14. Refy Beauty Brightening and Blurring Serum Concealer: Summer is the time for your skin to breathe. However, if you want to cover up any imperfections, I suggest leaning on this skincare-infused concealer that beautifully covers discoloration, redness and dark circles while leaving behind a second skin finish.

15. Iris & Romeo Lash Up Peptide Volumizing, Curling & Lengthening Mascara: It’s not enough for mascaras to simply enhance your lashes in the moment. The best formulas also amplify your lashes over time. This clean mascara does just that with a powerful penta-peptide that works to thicken your fringe with each use.

16. Maybelline Sunkisser Multi-Use Liquid Blush and Bronzer: Finally, glow-enhancing makeup product that was made for travel! The latest from drugstore-favorite brand Maybelline works as a blush or a bronzer to give you that perfect sun kissed glow in just a few taps.

17. Tarte Maracuja Juicy Plumping Lip Oil: One thing’s for sure — juicy lips are in for summer, and you can achieve them instantly with this succulent lip oil. Compared to other formulas in Tarte’s Maracuja lip family, this one feels more nourishing and imparts even more shine. Everyone will be longing to smooch you when you have this on!