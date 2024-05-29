Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

If you already partook in spring cleaning, chances are you have a little extra space in your bathroom cabinet. Kudos! If you haven’t yet, let this be your sign. Doing away with the old isn’t just beneficial for your headspace . . . it means there’s room — call it a 100% valid excuse — to restock!

Just like food and skincare products, makeup doesn’t last forever. Most foundations, mascaras, concealers, eyeliners and lip glosses aren’t good for longer than a year (mascaras and eyeliners much less!), so it’s important to keep up on replacing what’s been sitting there for a little too long.

If you’re ready and excited to do so but don’t want to spend a month’s worth of rent, we’ve got you covered — or should we say, Elf has you covered! The brand has everything you need for your eyes, lips and face at prices you won’t believe are real. It’s a budget beauty queen’s dream! Read on to see some of Elf’s bestsellers to add to your collection. Happy shopping!

Halo Glow Liquid Filter

Versatile is an understatement with this radiance-boosting formula! Wear it alone, under makeup, over makeup, mixed with foundation or as a highlighter.

Get the Halo Glow Liquid Filter for $14 at Elf Cosmetics!

Clear Brow and Lash Mascara

This dual-sided gel will hold your brows and lashes in place for an au natural look. You can also use it as a base for mascara and brow pencils!

Get the Clear Brow and Lash Mascara for $3 at Elf Cosmetics!

Related: Your Lashes Will Grow Like Spring Wildflowers With This Lengthening Serum Let’s face it: Mascara shopping is always a little disappointing. The boxes show drastic face-altering before and after photos . . . many times, however, we can’t be sure it’s even the same person! But we have hope (of course) and decide to drop some change, only to find ourselves looking a little too similar […]

No Budge Shadow Stick

Say goodbye to powdery eyeshadow! This blendable cream stick lasts all day and won’t smudge, nor will it smear, crease or drip. Choose from eight color options!

Get the No Budge Shadow Stick for $5 at Elf Cosmetics!

Pout Clout Lip Plumping Pen

Pucker up! This lip-plumping pen is a gloss, a balm and a plumper all in one. Blueberry, watermelon and pomegranate extract are just a few of the superstar ingredients!

Get the Pout Clout Lip Plumping Pen for $8 at Elf Cosmetics!

Bronzing Drops

These new bronzing drops are already a hit! The tinted serum gives your skin a sun-kissed glow using nourishing ingredients like vitamin E and sunflower seed oil.

Get the Bronzing Drops for $12 at Elf Cosmetics!

Instant Lift Brow Pencil

Having well-defined eyebrows can elevate any look. This “holy grail” pencil has an ultra-fine tip for precision and a spoolie end.

Get the Instant Lift Brow Pencil for $3 at Elf Cosmetics!

Lip Lacquer

You won’t be able to choose just one hue of this vibrant non-sticky lip gloss! In addition to looking pillowy soft and smooth, your lips will feel like it, too!

Get the Lip Lacquer for $3 at Elf Cosmetics!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Looking for something else? Shop more from Elf here!