Let’s face it: Mascara shopping is always a little disappointing. The boxes show drastic face-altering before and after photos . . . many times, however, we can’t be sure it’s even the same person! But we have hope (of course) and decide to drop some change, only to find ourselves looking a little too similar to the before picture when we should be looking like the after. Ugh!

But if your eyelashes are on the shorter end of the spectrum, it doesn’t help to blame the mascara for stubby-looking lashes. Some are better than others, no doubt, but your mascara wand isn’t a magic one. This lash serum wand though? That’s a different story!

Similar to mascaras, there are a ton of lash serums on the market that claim to lengthen, define and thicken, but many don’t have the ingredient profiles to back it up. This serum, on the other hand, contains a dream team of lash-enhancing powerhouses! Potent natural ingredients like biotin, keratin and peptides strengthen and grow the lashes while pumpkin seed and Swiss apple extracts nourish them at the root.

To get the false lash look without sticky glue and tweezers, your lashes have to be thicker, too — this formula has you covered, starting at the lashline to create dense and full lashes. Everyone will be convinced you have either permanent false lashes or lash extensions. Seriously!

According to the brand, 82% of customers noted stronger lashes after using the serum once a day for just over a month; in six weeks, 80% reported fuller-looking lashes. All it takes is a quick swipe along the lash line at night and you’re good to go! Each tube lasts for about three months, so your lashes will be thick and luscious until September — at that point, you’ll want to grab another tube to keep up.

One thing to note: It’s most important to be consistent with this serum. Simply apply it at night after removing your makeup and cleansing your face; let it dry for a few minutes before putting on your other serums, creams and lotions. Applying it more than once per day won’t make your lashes grow faster . . . in fact, it may actually cause irritation! Once at night is all you need to see results. Make it part of your evening routine!

After using this serum for a few months, you might not even need mascara in the AM. We can’t wait to try the formula reviewers call the “best serum” they’ve “ever tried”!

Get the Borboleta Lash Serum for $65 on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 29, 2024, but are subject to change.

