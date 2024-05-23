Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If you’ve ever had a self-tanning mishap, welcome to the (very large) club. It’s almost like a rite of passage into the bronzed goddess world — albeit an unfortunate one — that most self-tan enthusiasts can relate to!

But even Us experienced tanners make mistakes — knuckles and elbows turn brown, palms turn orange, wrists get a wavy line and legs get vertical streaks. Exfoliating it off doesn’t seem to work nor does scrubbing with a washcloth; trying to get it off only seems to irritate the skin . . . and redness doesn’t look much better than patchiness! Typing “self tanner removal tips” into Google doesn’t seem to provide helpful insight, either. Ahh!

To fix the small (and the major) mishaps, we tested out these self tan remover pads and when we say they airbrush mistakes, we mean they actually airbrush mistakes. Call it a secret weapon, but these remover pads make a perfect, natural-looking tan possible every time — every streak, patch and overenthusiastic application can be fixed with a swipe or two. Plus, they have a silky soft feel on the skin!

Each pad is infused with soothing aloe vera to tame irritation and hydrate. They have a damp texture that glides across the skin, allowing you to fix mistakes without scrubbing. Each pad goes a long way, too — for little errors, one pad is all you’ll need! Each container comes with 60, so your mistakes are covered for (hopefully) a long time.

These pads can even add longevity to your tan, allowing you to fade patches seamlessly instead of removing the entire thing and starting over. It’s a self-tanning gal’s dream! When you start to notice the fading of a certain area, use the pads to create a gradient, softening out patch lines and making your tan appear more natural.

The remover formula is dermatologically tested, vegan, paraben-free and sulphate-free, another bonus in the soothing department! Designed to be biodegradable, these pads are also kind to the environment. You can fit the reusable container easily into small and medium-sized bags, so toss it in your travel tote, work backpack or gym duffel . . . you never know when you’ll notice an error!

And if you’re worried about a funky smell (which is a valid concern with anything tanning-related), don’t be — these pads don’t have a harsh or ultra-chemically smell. Wins all around for these self-tan saviors that cost less than $0.29 apiece! So grab a jar and get excited for glowy girl summer . . . without the fear of semi-permanent tanning mistakes, of course!

Get the St. Moriz Self Tan Remover Pads for $17 on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 23, 2024, but are subject to change.

