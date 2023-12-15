Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Fact: Winter does a serious number on your skin! Although this is a known skincare woe, some shoppers simply don’t take precautions during this frigid season to prevent aging and other effects caused by harsh winds and numbing temperatures. A major caveat of the winter months is that the sun doesn’t stop emitting UV rays just because it’s cold outside — so if you’re not protecting your skin with sunscreen or applying anti-aging products, we’re sorry to say that you’re aging your skin in the process. But don’t worry — the damage isn’t completely irreversible! One of our favorite brands, Avene, sells a Skin Barrier-Loving Pro-Aging Routine Kit which has everything you need to give your complexion a substnail barrier to defend itself from the environment!

Related: Shop Serious Skincare’s Powerhouse Age Disruptor Serum on Sale Today Naturally, our bodies change as we age. Radiant, bouncy skin often gives way to wrinkles and looser skin which eventually begins to sag. Going under the knife and opting for injectables are big fixes to revamp skin as it matures. However, if you’re interested in a less invasive option, anti-aging-packed products are the way to […]

The Avene Skin Barrier-Loving Pro-Aging Routine Kit helps to reduce the appearance of wrinkles and deliver hydration to the skin for a youthful complexion. Essentially, this set of products seeks to restore, protect and renew the skin. This kit consists of a RetrinAL 0.1 Intensive Cream, Cicalfate+ Restorative Protective Cream, Gentle Milk Cleanser, RetrinAL Advanced Correcting Serum, RetrinAL EYES and a cosmetic bag to tote it all in! Because Avene is feeling extra cheery this year, the brand is offering the Skin Barrier-Loving Pro-Aging Routine Kit — worth $107 — for $85 at the moment!

Get the Avene Skin Barrier-Loving Pro-Aging Routine Kit at Avene!

As far as ingredients go, there are key components in this product lineup: C+- Restore, a postbiotic restorative ingredient to aid in skin restoration, Retinaldehyde; which helps to smooth the appearance of wrinkles, plus Avene thermal spring water to soothe, soften and calm the skin.

There’s no need for apprehension here: Avene’s products are clinically backed and are said to be efficient when it comes to performing their intended purposes according to the brand (and plenty of happy shoppers)!

The formula is top-notch due to the simple fact that it’s fragrance-free, soap-free, paraben-free, sulfate-free, wheat-free, talc-free and nut-free for a smooth and healthy cleanse — and it’s also a suitable skincare option for all skin types. If you’re acne-prone or particularly sensitive, you’re in luck. The kit lasts 30 days and can be worn daily for maximum coverage!

This kit is a favorite of ours because of the value it offers and the products’ ability to tackle a multitude of complexion concerns! Though it’s imperative to wear sunscreen year-round, Avene’s Pro-Aging Kit gives you a way to protect your skin while fighting wrinkles — all without fuss!

So, go ahead and add Avene’s Skin Barrier-Loving Pro-Aging Routine Kit to your cart and secure your deal on this age-defying set while you still can. Shop now and help your skin remain youthful and moisturized all winter long!

See it: Get the Avene Skin Barrier-Loving Pro-Aging Routine Kit at Avene!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us