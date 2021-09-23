Stay Fit This Fall With Aviron’s Fast and Seriously Fun Rowing Workouts

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Year after year, our fitness game takes a major dip once the weather starts to cool down. It’s why our New Year’s resolution is always to start working out again. Instead of going for a jog around town or hiking a new nature trail, we’re huddled up on the couch with a blanket and a movie — and we just can’t find the motivation to get up.

If you simply can’t fathom getting up to do the same old YouTube yoga workouts anymore or repeatedly punching the air in an attempt to break a sweat, then we need to introduce you to Aviron. It’s a refreshing change of pace, to say the least. Aviron’s rowing machines could actually have you excited to toss that blanket aside and start working out!

Just 10 to 15 minutes on one of Aviron’s rowers could deliver a high-intensity, full-body workout, targeting up to 86% of your body’s muscles. There are 16 levels of resistance too, which means you can opt for strength training along with your cardio, with the option of pulling upwards of 100 pounds per stroke. Aviron even has specific guided programs for strength training!

When we say that Aviron can be fun, we seriously mean it. There are hundreds of content options, so you’re never going to be bored repeating the same few workouts over and over with nothing else to try. Aviron’s memberships are designed to keep you mentally engaged as well as physically. You can row along to guided programs, go for a scenic row in Thailand or Australia or even race in real time with friends or other Aviron members. Video and voice chat are coming soon too! You can also compete in challenges for potential prizes, stream YouTube videos or even play video games. How many other workouts let you squash bugs or escape from zombies?

Another huge plus of Aviron is that your monthly membership comes with unlimited profiles, so you can totally split the cost with your roommates or family. The machines can be adjusted to your foot size, so don’t worry about people of different shoe sizes and ages. Aviron is designed for the whole family — and for all fitness levels!

Aviron has two rowers available. The Tough Series Rower has a high seat profile, plus adjustable hip/foot width. You can also grab an optional lumbar support kit to go with it. Another option is the Impact Series Rower, which is great if you need a more compact option since it can be folded up and stored away!

Both rowers are designed to be set up easily at home with no professional help. The only thing to really worry about is how high the demand for these machines are. They sold out within a month upon first release, and wait list times can rise pretty high, so we recommend snagging your pick ASAP before wait times increase!

