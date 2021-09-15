Discover the Fountain of Youth With LifeToGo’s Rejuvenating Supplements

Disclosure: LifeToGo is a sister company of a360 Media, LLC — the publisher of Us Weekly.

We have mixed feelings about getting older. On one hand, we’ve never felt more comfortable in our own skin. And on the other, our skin is slowly but surely developing fine lines we’d rather live without. Don’t get us wrong — we’re not Peter Pans who never want to grow up. Age is just a number, after all, and we’d like to believe we’re aging like a fine wine. But is it too much to ask to retain that irresistible glow of youth?

Luckily for Us, LifeToGo has some amazing products for anti-aging support to keep your vitality alive. From daily doses to a matcha latte, these supplements all contain the powerful ingredient of collagen. Often associated with fillers meant to generate younger-looker skin, collagen is an essential protein responsible for improving skin elasticity and joint health. Our bodies start producing less collagen as we get older, resulting in those pesky wrinkles we’d rather erase. Thanks to these LifeToGo supplements, you can add collagen and antioxidants into your health and wellness routine to restore that youthful radiance.* Read on to learn more!

Performance Inspired Beauty Support Collagen & Vitamins

In the form of two daily capsules, Performance Inspired’s collagen supplements support healthy hair, skin, nails and joints. One satisfied shopper said, “After a month of taking the capsules I noticed my nails had grown and were longer and stronger than they have been in years. My hair has suddenly had a growth spurt — no small feat when you are a woman of a certain age! I can only imagine what it’s doing to bolster my aging joints.”

Get Performance Inspired (PI) Beauty Support Collagen & Vitamins for $21 from LifeToGo!

STRONG Coffee Matcha Latte

For a fresh start to your day, try STRONG Coffee’s Sunrise Matcha with 15 grams of grass-fed collagen per serving. This organic matcha dietary supplement also contains Resveratrol, an antioxidant that may prevent cell damage. We have a feeling you’re going to like this a latte.

Get STRONG Coffee Sunrise Matcha (12 Single Serve Packets) for $36 from LifeToGo!

Health Thru Nutrition Resveratrol Supplements

According to LifeToGo, Health Thru Nutrition Resveratrol supplements reportedly help prevent premature aging of cells. ResVida Resveratrol is an antioxidant that may have health benefits for the heart, brain and muscles.

Get Health Thru Nutrition Resveratrol (ResVida®) 100mg 60 Softgels for $43 from LifeToGo!

iWi Beauty Dietary Supplement

If you’re looking for an animal-free beauty boost, check out these vegan iWi Beauty dietary supplements. The biotin may stimulate hair growth and strong nails, and the Vitamin C may support collagen production.

Get iwi Beauty for Healthy Hair, Strong Nails & Acne Relief for $42 from LifeToGo!

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, care or prevent any disease.

