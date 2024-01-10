Skip the Salon With This Viral Lash Lift Kit — 49% Off If You’re Fast

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Lash lifts are all the rage these days. We can finally put down the curler — and maybe even the mascara — and enjoy “naturally” lifted lashes for weeks (or even months) at a time. The only issue? The cost. The inconvenience of booking an appointment isn’t our favorite either.

It was to be expected that DIY solutions would eventually start coming out of the woodwork. This Ayasal kit caught many shoppers’ attention as it went viral on TikTok, emerging as an effective, trustworthy choice. And now it’s on sale!

Get the Ayasal Lash Lift Kit (originally $39) for just $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 10, 2024, but are subject to change.

This lash kit has over 12,400 reviews so far on Amazon, so we can expect many shoppers to take advantage of this limited-time deal. Thinking about joining the ranks? Let’s dive into the details of this kit so you can place your order with confidence (and excitement)!

This kit comes with everything you need to create your own mini lash salon at home — including a thorough, user-friendly manual so you can go from novice to pro in one session. Instructions come in five languages too!

The non-toxic pieces of this kit include: lash glue; lash perm; lash fixation; lash nutrition; lash cleanser; five colorful pairs of lifting silicone pads; three Y-shaped cleansing brushes; 10 lash brushes; 10 micropore brushes and five protective under-eye gel pads — that’s over 40 pieces total!

This at-home lash kit was “designed to provide professional-quality results, giving you the look of extensions without the hassle or cost.” While a salon lash lift may run you $100 or more, this kit is on sale for just $20 and can be used numerous times. Each lift takes as little as 30 minutes too!

Your lash lift results could last about four to six weeks with low-maintenance aftercare. Many shoppers attest to the long-lasting results. One even wrote, “I’m wondering when it will go back to normal at this point!” Now that’s a good mystery to encounter!

