Our Favorite Back-to-School Jacket Will Earn You an A+ in Style

Back-to-school season is upon us and while we could mostly do without homework, papers and exams, we live for seeing our best friends every day, and more importantly, back-to-school shopping!

Our first stop on the back-to-school shopping train, and it’s a lengthy stop, is the one and only boohoo! The ever-trendy brand is currently offering 50% off nearly all full-priced merchandise for a limited time, and all we have to say is . . . we’re going to need a bigger closet. Especially with pieces like this jacket for under $40!

See it: Get the Oversized Biker Denim Jacket (originally $70) for just $35 at boohoo for a limited time! Promotion automatically applied!

When fall hits, every day begins with one very important decision: denim jacket or biker jacket? They both go with everything, they’re both comfortable and they’re both statement-makers. Can’t choose which one you want to wear more? Now you don’t have to! The Oversized Biker Denim Jacket is the ultimate two-in-one piece, combining both styles into the most endlessly cool outerwear we’ve ever seen!

This jacket is made of 100% cotton in a mid-wash blue and is just oversized enough to give off an effortless vibe without totally covering us up or making us look boxy. It’s perfect for layering, either over a tee or dress or maybe even over a hoodie or sweater when the temperature begins to drop but we haven’t quite dipped down to pea coat or puffer coat weather yet. We don’t even want to think about that right now — it’s still technically summer, after all!

This versatile jacket has two slant pockets on either side of the torso and a belt encircling the hem in matching blue denim. All hardware is silver-tone, from the belt buckle to the buttons down the placket and on the pockets, to the buttons at the cuffs, which we can undo if we’d like to fold the sleeves up a bit!

A denim jacket can be thrown on top of basically any outfit to perfect it, and the same exact deal goes for a biker jacket, so with this piece, we seriously have an insane amount of styling possibilities, and we can only expect the number of compliments we’d usually receive on an outfit to double!

For a classic yet modern look, slip this jacket on over a white tee and some black skinny jeans, finishing off the ensemble with a pair of chunky sneakers. It’s that easy to look this fashionable! We can also dress this jacket up a bit by wearing it over a fitted dress, letting the oversized and fitted styles play off one another, and sliding on a pair of heels, or lace-up booties if we want to go a little edgier. Knee-high boots would also be totally killer!

Those are just a couple of outfit examples, but anything in your closet will work. Check out the fit finder to secure the perfect size and prepare to majorly impress on the first day of classes in this jacket knowing that you’ll already have secured an A+ in style. Now if only we could find a way to factor that grade into our GPA!

