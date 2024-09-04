Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If you’re anything like Us, you’ve probably already started putting together pieces to build the ultimate fall wardrobe. Layering basics like form-fitting tees and seasonal essentials like sweaters and shackets top the list of fashion items we can’t wait to wear this fall. We’ve even checked out viral shoe trends. Now that we’ve got so much of our wardrobe down pact, it’s only right to focus on accessories, like crossbody bags and totes.

Crossbody bags and totes come in so handy during the fall. Not only can they store all of your items to keep your hands free while you’re on the go, but they also serve as backpack alternatives when you’re heading to school or work. These bags come in handy especially since back-to-school season is upon Us. With that in mind, we’ve compiled a list of fashionable crossbody bags and totes that you can rock to school, in the office or anywhere in between.

1. Our Absolute Favorite: We love a functional style we can rock in multiple ways. This $40 find checks off all the boxes in one!

2. Safe and Secure: The peace of mind that comes from knowing that your personal items are secure is unmatched. This Western-looking crossbody comes with a main pocket, four pockets and straps!

3. Puffed Up: Don’t take our word for it, but Quince’s Transit Quilted Small Crossbody Bag will instantly become your everyday bag. It’s compact and features interior and exterior slip pockets and an interior zip pocket. Best of all? it’s water-resistant so it won’t get damage in case you get caught in the rain1

4. Denim Duty: Y2K era denim trends are back with a vengeance. This Kurt Geiger Kensington Soft Denim bag is perfect for stashing important things like books and laptop. Plus, it comes with zip pockets on the inside to keep essentials like your wallet safe and secure!

5. Polka Dots: Polka dots are always in style. Nail the timeless fashion trend in this Kate Spade On Purpose Tote Bag!

6. Sweet Bubble Gum: Prepare to be pretty in pink when you rock this quilted crossbody!

7. Ready or Not: No one will be able to tell you snagged this luxe-looking tote under $25 at Walmart!

8. Cute Corduroy: This casual crossbody bag has a lengthy strap to maximize support and comfort!

9. Metallic Moment: Make a shiny splash wherever you go, with the help of this metallic crossbody!

10. Shades of Green: You can’t go wrong with neutral accessories in the fall. This olive green messenger-style bag is made from antis-plash fabric so you don’t have to worry about accidentally staining it!

11. Luxe Leather: Coach is having the ultimate resurgence. You’ll look on trend when you show up to work rocking this roomy tote!

12. Patchwork Princess: If you love a cute patchwork moment, you’ll want to add this oversized tote to your cart ASAP. It has so many different pops of neutral shades that you’ll be able to wear it with so many different colors!

13. City Girl Slay: Prepare to stop traffic! The Kate Spade Manhattan Taxi Tote pays homage to the city that never sleeps!

14. Autumn Essential: If you ask Us, everyone needs to add a piece of corduroy fashion into their fall wardrobe. This messenger-style tote bag is a fun way to accessorize with the seasonal staple!

15. Last but Not Least: Keep things short and sweet with this ultra-casual canvas-style crossbody!