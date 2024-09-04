Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

While summer fashions come easy for me, I’ve always struggled once the temperatures start to dip and fall rolls around. I think my main issue is that I lack layering basics . . . but not anymore! With these 10 trusty wardrobe cornerstones, I finally feel like I can layer with confidence. Get ready for your most fashionable fall with these must-haves below.

1. Wardrobe Cornerstone: Everyone needs a trusty form-fitting long-sleeve tee. It will work under any bulky outerwear, including shackets, cropped jackets, vests and more.

2. Ribbed and Ready: One misconception about basics — they have to be, well, basic. The ribbed texture on this Zesica turtleneck elevates the entire look and amplifies the style factor, yet still makes it suitable for layering. Just imagine it with a fuzzy vest!

3. The Bigger the Better: There are really no rules when it comes to layering, and if you want to layer multiple items, it’s okay to go big or go home. So go on and throw on this oversized Automet leather jacket over a turtleneck and a sweater, because why not?

4. New Take on Denim: Ditch the standard blue denim jacket for fall. To make your layered looks even more interesting, opt for this deep green denim overcoat instead. It perfectly matches the moody vibes of the season.

5. The Fabric of Fall: You’ll truly make a statement and stand out in the crowd by getting ahead of the trends with this Zeagoo cropped corduroy shacket. Wear it with a turtleneck or really embrace the layers with a cool button-down, sweater vest and the shacket.

6. Upgrade Your Flannels: Time to ditch the old flannel shirt in favor of this super cute flannel vest. Seriously, this one from Uaneo is so stylish!

7. Surprise Surprise: Bet you didn’t know you could layer a dress, right? Well, This sweater vest dress was made for layering. It’s up to you to decide whether you want to pair it with a turtleneck, button-down or standard long-sleeve tee. And don’t forget the tights!

8. Comfy Cozy: Stay fashionably warm through the chillier fall days with this PrettyGarden puffer vest. For a sporty-chic look, layer it over a hoodie. You’ll be ready for any game or outdoor event as the temperatures dip.

9. Three for One! It’s a known fact that you need three turtlenecks: One in white, one in black and one in brown. Instead of buying them separately, you can get all three together for the price of one!

10. The Perfect Cardigan: Oversized cardigans, like this Amazon favorite from Lillusory, can be considered the OG layering piece that will never go out of style.