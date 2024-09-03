Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

After a fun-filled Labor Day Weekend, we’re obsessed over all things fall fashion. From chic flats with unique buckle accents to seasonal essentials and classic fabrics like corduroy, we’re excited to switch up our style as we transition from one season to another. Fall shackets and sweaters top the list of pieces we can’t wait to wear.

If you ask Us, there are so many reasons to love fall shackets and sweaters. They come in an array of shades and silhouettes. Plus, there are pieces to tackle popular trends like rich mom, quiet luxury and sporty tenniscore. Not to mention thye’re made of cozy fabric to keep you warm as the weather decreases from summer’s hazy heat and humidity inti fall’s cool temps and brisk winds. Best of all? You can dress them up or down at your leisure. Are you ready to revamp your wardrobe with practical pieces you’ll be able to slay now that summer’s ending? Check out this list of stylish and chic fall shackets and sweaters.

Fall Shackets

1. Our Absolute Favorite: This plaid shacket is a hit with Amazon shoppers. The neutral-colored flannel is so popular that it was purchased 1,000 times in the past month!

2. Ready to Slay: This warm shacket is the perfect staple for school drop-offs. It’s cute, comfy and easy to put on!

3. Mixed Fabrics: Get ready to channel multiple fall styles at once. This lightweight shacket combines cozy waffle knit and plaid patches!

4. Oversized Pick: You’ll get so much use out of this roomy shacket. It has an oversized silhouette so you can layer it with turtlenecks and tees!

5. Comfy Find: This navy and grey shacket is so long and comfy that you can wear it as a shirt or a jacket!

6. Corduroy Cutie: You can’t go wrong with cozy corduroy pieces during the fall. This cropped shacket is equal parts chic and comfortable!

7. Versatile Knits: We can’t get enough of waffle knit fabric. This lightweight shacket is so versatile you can style it with a lightweight turtleneck, jeans and booties or dress it up with trousers, a blouse and closed-toe heels!

8. Fun Flannel: Flannel is a fall essential. This two-toned shacket nails the seasonal trend!

9. Black and White: You’ll feel like you’re seeing double with this unique black-and-white top!

Fall Sweaters

10. Stripes and Buttons: Get ready to make a sophisticated statement in this stripe waist-length cardigan. Dazzling buttons add the perfect touch of glam!

11. Casual Cutie: You can wear this comfy half-zip sweater everywhere from the office to a casual lunch date with your besties!

12. Versatile Slay: This roomy tunic is so comfy that you can wear it as a top with your favorite jeans or rock it solo as a dress over leggings or thick stockings!

13. Pretty in Pink: Serve flirty feminine vibes in this chic pink sweater!

14. So Many Flavors: This stretchy sweater comes in nearly 30 shades, so you can snag it in multiple colors!

15. Off-the-Shoulder Serve: Show a little bit of skin in this off-the-shoulder sweater!

16. Celeb Style: This cable knit style sweater has been a hit with fashionistas since Chris Evans wore a similar style in Knives Out.

17. Fun Print: Are you a fashionista who lives for unique prints? This color-block style sweater has a checkboard pattern that’s chic and fun!

18. Comfy Stripes: We can’t decide if we love this comfy sweater‘s warm color-block style or plush fabric more!

19. Candy Lane: Don’t judge Us, but this is a candy corn stan account! This colorful sweater has neutral fall shades that looks just like our favorite fall treat!

20. Comfort is Key: You’ll feel like you’re wrapped in the softest throw blanket, courtesy of this plush sweater!

21. Batwings and Subtle Cut-Outs: This oversized sweater is all about the accents. It features stylish batwing sleeves and teeny weeny cut-outs that showcase little pops of skin!