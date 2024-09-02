Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
While everyone is busy grabbing their chunky knit sweaters and shimmying into their favorite jeans, I’m grabbing the latest and greatest corduroy fashions. This fuzzy fabric always makes a comeback when the temperatures start to dip, but this year, you’ll be seeing it everywhere. From classic corduroy pants to edgy outerwear and even bright, statement-making pieces, there’s a corduroy item that will satisfy everyone’s taste. Are you ready to feel like a style icon this fall? Shop our 10 favorite corduroy pieces from retailers like Amazon, Quince and Nordstrom!
1. Cute and Casual: Button-ups don’t always need to feel so prim, proper and business-like. Just take a look at this corduroy button-up from Astylish. Wearing it will instantly make you feel cozy for every fall activity.
2. Feelin’ Groovy: Corduroy pants feel inherently groovy and often make me think of the ’70s. This modern straight-leg style brings the fabric into the 21st century and can be paired with a simple blouse and boots or a fun bodysuit for a night out.
3. Cropped to Perfection: Move over leather jackets! This cropped corduroy jacket is dethroning the leather classic this year for the most fashionable (and functional!) outerwear.
4. Spice It Up: Move on over corduroy pants, the corduroy skirt has arrived! You’ll be a total trendsetter in this buttoned corduroy skirt.
5. Autumnal Princess: You’ll be the prettiest in the pumpkin patch when you show up in this corduroy jumper. A turtleneck and suede boots make for the ultimate pairing.
6. Super Comfy: Quince made sure their corduroy pants looked sleek and felt extra stretchy so you’ll be comfortable no matter where you wear them!
7. Accessorize to the Max: Dip your toes into the corduroy trend with this elevated classic baseball cap from Madewell!
8. New Kind of Loungewear: My all time favorite leggings were made from corduroy — they kept my legs so much warmer as the temperatures start to dip. So do yourself a favor and purchase these ones from Hue. Bonus: They don’t look like loungewear so you can easily wear them out and about.
9. Green Goddess: All heads will turn to look at you when you walk in in this electric green corduroy mini dress. It’s definitely an attention-getter!
10. Sleek and Edgy: While corduroy often comes in brown or tan hues, this washed-out black pair from Wit & Wisdom offers an inherently cool vibe. Plus, they have sneaky tummy-smoothing technology built in!