Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

While everyone is busy grabbing their chunky knit sweaters and shimmying into their favorite jeans, I’m grabbing the latest and greatest corduroy fashions. This fuzzy fabric always makes a comeback when the temperatures start to dip, but this year, you’ll be seeing it everywhere. From classic corduroy pants to edgy outerwear and even bright, statement-making pieces, there’s a corduroy item that will satisfy everyone’s taste. Are you ready to feel like a style icon this fall? Shop our 10 favorite corduroy pieces from retailers like Amazon, Quince and Nordstrom!

Related: Amazon Is Bringing Back Prime Big Deal Days This Fall — Learn More Amazon Prime Day 2024 may be officially over . . . but Prime Big Deal Days is well on its way. Two days isn’t always enough time, and there are so many new things to buy with the holiday season (and cold weather) approaching! That’s why Amazon is bringing another Prime Day-level event to Us this […]

1. Cute and Casual: Button-ups don’t always need to feel so prim, proper and business-like. Just take a look at this corduroy button-up from Astylish. Wearing it will instantly make you feel cozy for every fall activity.

2. Feelin’ Groovy: Corduroy pants feel inherently groovy and often make me think of the ’70s. This modern straight-leg style brings the fabric into the 21st century and can be paired with a simple blouse and boots or a fun bodysuit for a night out.

3. Cropped to Perfection: Move over leather jackets! This cropped corduroy jacket is dethroning the leather classic this year for the most fashionable (and functional!) outerwear.

4. Spice It Up: Move on over corduroy pants, the corduroy skirt has arrived! You’ll be a total trendsetter in this buttoned corduroy skirt.

5. Autumnal Princess: You’ll be the prettiest in the pumpkin patch when you show up in this corduroy jumper. A turtleneck and suede boots make for the ultimate pairing.

6. Super Comfy: Quince made sure their corduroy pants looked sleek and felt extra stretchy so you’ll be comfortable no matter where you wear them!

7. Accessorize to the Max: Dip your toes into the corduroy trend with this elevated classic baseball cap from Madewell!

8. New Kind of Loungewear: My all time favorite leggings were made from corduroy — they kept my legs so much warmer as the temperatures start to dip. So do yourself a favor and purchase these ones from Hue. Bonus: They don’t look like loungewear so you can easily wear them out and about.

9. Green Goddess: All heads will turn to look at you when you walk in in this electric green corduroy mini dress. It’s definitely an attention-getter!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Please enter a valid email. Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

10. Sleek and Edgy: While corduroy often comes in brown or tan hues, this washed-out black pair from Wit & Wisdom offers an inherently cool vibe. Plus, they have sneaky tummy-smoothing technology built in!