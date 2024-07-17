Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

We’re not missing any Amazon Prime Day action. We’re still here to give you all of the latest deals across every category, including undergarments. It’s a smart move to invest in those daily staples while the two-day sale is still happening. Your undergarments may need a serious update after many years of wear and tear.

If you have a larger bust, you’re probably looking for a bra to keep the girls in place. Amazon is here to provide. Our Prime Day pick? The Bali Women’s Underwire Bra.

Get the Bali Women’s Underwire Bra (originally $48) for just $16 at Amazon. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 17, 2024, but are subject to change.

The Bali Women’s Underwire Bra offers ultra-light support without feeling bulky. Do you know how many bras tend to show underneath a T-shirt or dress? Well, this bra will smooth things out! This bra also features a two-ply back and shaping fabric to give your bust extra comfort and support all day. Even more? The bra’s straps can convert from over the shoulder to criss-cross.

This bestselling bra has received over 24,800 five-star reviews. One five-star shopper shared how it’s “the best, most flattering” daily bra ever. They continued: “The ability to switch the straps when needed is so good and it is the most flexible and practical bra you can buy for everyday use.” Another customer who wears a size DD noted that this bra is “true to size so your double deez don’t have to guess if you will have spillage or muffin tops.” A final shopper raved about the padding of the bra, saying the “cups are not overly padded” and that the mesh detailing “is really attractive.” Many five-star shoppers complimented the styles and colors of this bra as well. They also love how it doesn’t “choke” their chest.

Get this bestselling bra before your size sells out, and trust Us, your girls will be happy when they experience it for the first time!

