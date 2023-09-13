Your account
9 Best Banana Republic Factory Fall Deals —  On Sale for Up to 50% Off

By
Banana Republic Factory fall deals
Banana Republic Factory

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Season’s greetings, sweater weather! We’re almost halfway through September (how did that happen?), so blink and you’ll miss fall. And what better way to stock up on autumn essentials than by browsing the best deals from Banana Republic Factory?

Right now, shop all your favorite fall staples on sale up to 50% off — plus, take an extra 15% off at checkout! From cozy sweaters to sleek shoes, these nine pieces will elevate your cold-weather wardrobe. Frolic into fall with these dreamy discounts from Banana Republic Factory!

Crewneck Sweater

crewneck sweater
Banana Republic Factory

 

This cozy crewneck sweater will be on repeat all season long! Voluminous sleeves and a relaxed fit? Sold.

Was $90On Sale: $63You Save 30%
See It!

Classic Suit Blazer

suit blazer
Banana Republic Factory

This classic black blazer is a closet staple! Size up for more of a street-style, oversized fit.

Was $150On Sale: $90You Save 40%
See It!

Leather Lug Sole Loafer

leather loafer
Banana Republic Factory

Loafers are the must-have shoe of the fall! This leather lug sole look is super trendy.

Was $150On Sale: $105You Save 30%
See It!

Chunky Cardigan

chunky cardigan
Banana Republic Factory

Chunky cardigans never go out of style, but they’re particularly popular this season. Wear this sweater open, buttoned up or over your shoulders. So cute!

Was $100On Sale: $60You Save 40%
See It!

Vegan Leather High-Rise Slim Pants

vegan leather pants
Banana Republic Factory

It’s almost faux leather weather! Once temperatures drop just a teensy bit more, we’ll be spending all fall and winter in faux leather pants. This high-rise slim style is so flattering and fashion-forward!

Was $90On Sale: $54You Save 40%
See It!

Collared Sweater

collared sweater
Banana Republic Factory

This preppy polo pullover gives Us quiet luxury vibes.

Was $90On Sale: $45You Save 50%
See It!

Midi Sweater Skirt

sweater skirt
Banana Republic Factory

If you love the cozy comfort of a knit sweater, then you’ll adore the warmth of this sweater skirt! Team this midi with a matching cardigan like the model above.

Was $100On Sale: $60You Save 40%
See It!

Deep V-Neck Sweater

deep V-neck sweater
Banana Republic Factory

 

A V-neck sweater is another seasonal staple! Made from a cotton blend, this ribbed knit pullover is soft and stylish.

Was $90On Sale: $45You Save 50%
See It!

High-Rise Cargo Pants

cargo pants
Banana Republic Factory

Cargo pants are totally in this season! We love the look of this utilitarian high-rise style.

Was $100On Sale: $70You Save 30%
See It!

