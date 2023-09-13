Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Season’s greetings, sweater weather! We’re almost halfway through September (how did that happen?), so blink and you’ll miss fall. And what better way to stock up on autumn essentials than by browsing the best deals from Banana Republic Factory?

Right now, shop all your favorite fall staples on sale up to 50% off — plus, take an extra 15% off at checkout! From cozy sweaters to sleek shoes, these nine pieces will elevate your cold-weather wardrobe. Frolic into fall with these dreamy discounts from Banana Republic Factory!

Crewneck Sweater

This cozy crewneck sweater will be on repeat all season long! Voluminous sleeves and a relaxed fit? Sold.

Was $90 On Sale: $63 You Save 30% See It!

Classic Suit Blazer

This classic black blazer is a closet staple! Size up for more of a street-style, oversized fit.

Was $150 On Sale: $90 You Save 40% See It!

Leather Lug Sole Loafer

Loafers are the must-have shoe of the fall! This leather lug sole look is super trendy.

Was $150 On Sale: $105 You Save 30% See It!

Chunky Cardigan

Chunky cardigans never go out of style, but they’re particularly popular this season. Wear this sweater open, buttoned up or over your shoulders. So cute!

Was $100 On Sale: $60 You Save 40% See It!

Vegan Leather High-Rise Slim Pants

It’s almost faux leather weather! Once temperatures drop just a teensy bit more, we’ll be spending all fall and winter in faux leather pants. This high-rise slim style is so flattering and fashion-forward!

Was $90 On Sale: $54 You Save 40% See It!

Collared Sweater

This preppy polo pullover gives Us quiet luxury vibes.

Was $90 On Sale: $45 You Save 50% See It!

Midi Sweater Skirt

If you love the cozy comfort of a knit sweater, then you’ll adore the warmth of this sweater skirt! Team this midi with a matching cardigan like the model above.

Was $100 On Sale: $60 You Save 40% See It!

Deep V-Neck Sweater

A V-neck sweater is another seasonal staple! Made from a cotton blend, this ribbed knit pullover is soft and stylish.

Was $90 On Sale: $45 You Save 50% See It!

High-Rise Cargo Pants

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Cargo pants are totally in this season! We love the look of this utilitarian high-rise style.

Was $100 On Sale: $70 You Save 30% See It!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below:

Related: 17 Chunky Knit Sweaters to Stay Cozy and Chic This Fall Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Fall weather can be tricky. The day may begin with warm, sunny temps and conclude with brisk, cool winds by nightfall. The best way to ensure you stay warm (and fashionable) during autumn is by adding chunky knit […]

Related: 5 Fall Fashion Finds to Fit Every Budget — Literally! Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Fall is the perfect time to revamp (or reinvent) your wardrobe, with many brands and retailers debuting new pieces to fit right in with the autumnal spirit. Whether you’re heading to the pumpkin patch or just picking up […]

Related: 10 Best Fashion Deals at Amazon You Should Add to Cart ASAP Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. It’s the second half of Fashion Week in New York City! While models are walking down the runway in designer clothes, we’re scrolling down Amazon looking for the best sales. You don’t have to splurge to keep up […]