10 Best Fashion Deals at Amazon You Should Add to Cart ASAP

By
fashion deals
Getty Images

It’s the second half of Fashion Week in New York City! While models are walking down the runway in designer clothes, we’re scrolling down Amazon looking for the best sales. You don’t have to splurge to keep up with the latest trends! Our hidden talent is hunting for luxe looks on a budget.

Below are the top 10 fashion deals at Amazon right now! From Ugg boots to Rebecca Minkoff handbags, these pieces will elevate your wardrobe without breaking the bank.

Ugg Classic Ultra Mini Platform Fashion Boot

UGG Women's Classic Ultra Mini Platform Fashion Boot, Chestnut, 9
UGG
Uggs rarely ever go on sale, and certainly never before fall has even begun! These mini platform boots are one of the top trends of the season, so snag these Uggs while you still can.
Was $160On Sale: $150You Save 6%
Pretty Garden Oversized Turtleneck

PRETTYGARDEN Women's 2023 Oversized Turtleneck Sweater Casual Long Sleeve Chunky Knit Pullover Winter Tops Blouse (Green,Medium)
PRETTYGARDEN
This oversized turtleneck is the perfect length to pair with leggings! Just add tall boots and a long coat, and you’ve got a chic OOTD.
Was $51On Sale: $32You Save 37%
Dream Pairs Knee-High Boots

DREAM PAIRS Women's Knee High Boots, Cowgirl Riding Western Shoes with Pointed Toe, Dkb212, Black Pu, Size 6.5
DREAM PAIRS
With a hint of western flair, these knee-high boots are fashion-forward for fall. Tall black boots are a closet staple!
Was $62On Sale: $38You Save 39%
JW PEI Abacus Handbag

JW PEI Women's Abacus Top Handle Bag (Lake Blue)
JW PEI
We’ve been seeing this unique blue handbag everywhere, including Paige DeSorbo’s Amazon Live show. Add a pop of color to your wardrobe with this fun fashion statement!
Was $90On Sale: $76You Save 16%
Trendy Queen Plaid Shacket

Trendy Queen Womens Casual Plaid Shacket Wool Blend Button Down Long Sleeve Shirt Fall Jacket Shackets
Trendy Queen
Plaid shackets and pumpkin patches go together like peanut butter and jelly. This casual layering piece just feels like fall!
Was $43On Sale: $23You Save 47%
Anrabess Cable Knit Sweater Dress

ANRABESS Women's Loose Crewneck Oversize Sweater Dress 2023 Fall Trendy Long Sleeve Baggy Loose Mini Short Dress Slouchy Chunky Cable Knit Tunic Sweaters 412baixing-S Beige
ANRABESS
I own this cable knit sweater dress, and it feels like a high-end piece! Thick, cozy and oversized. Ideal with knee-high boots!
Was $68On Sale: $46You Save 32%
Rebecca Minkoff Leather Shoulder Bag

Rebecca Minkoff Edie Flap Shoulder Bag for Women – Versatile Leather Purse for Women, Women’s Shoulder Handbags, Quilted Shoulder Bag, Fashion Chain Purse
Rebecca Minkoff
This Rebecca Minkoff leather quilted handbag is an amazing designer deal! It’s a day-to-night essential.
Was $298On Sale: $227You Save 24%
Cicy Bell Bestselling Blazer

Cicy Bell Womens Casual Blazers Open Front Long Sleeve Work Office Jackets Blazer(Khaki,Small)
Cicy Bell
This structured blazer is a no. 1 bestseller on Amazon! Take this jacket from work to the weekend.
Was $72On Sale: $58You Save 19%
Satin Slip Dress

xxxiticat Women's Sleeveless Spaghetti Strap Satin Dress Cocktail Beach Evening Party Cowl Neck Dot Leopard Midi Dresses(Split,WR,M)
xxxiticat
Burgundy is big this season, so stay on trend in this stunning satin slip dress! This flattering frock fits like a glove.
Was $50On Sale: $28You Save 44%
Logene Oversized Sweater

ANRABESS Women's Crewneck Sweater 2023 Fall Loose Pullover Long Sleeve Casual Chunky Knit Warm Oversize Sweaters with Split A305-huaxIng-M Khaki
LOGENE
Possibly my all-time favorite purchase from Amazon, this cozy sweater is a Free People lookalike for a fraction of the cost. Super soft and slouchy, the medium weight feels luxe.
Was $62On Sale: $36You Save 42%
