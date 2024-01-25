Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

The best kind of retail therapy? The kind that costs the least but rewards us with the most. Sales are always welcome — but sales on sales are our BFFs!

For a limited time, Banana Republic Factory is offering an extra 60% off already-discounted clearance items. You know we dove deep to find the best offerings still in stock. When we resurfaced, we instantly threw this velvet bodysuit into our cart!

Get the Velvet Bodysuit (originally $65) on sale for just $20 at Banana Republic Factory for a limited time! Discount reflected in cart.

We’ll always love velvet, but this long-sleeve bodysuit showcases the material in its finest form. It’s made with a soft, stretchy black velvet that gently gleams under the light. The silhouette and smaller details of this piece will draw you in all the more.

This lined, fitted bodysuit features a V-neckline with single seam making its way down from the point in front. Meanwhile, in back, you’ll find darts for a flattering shape. Up top are minimal shoulder pads for a subtly structured look, and down below is a thong bottom with an easy snap closure!

This velvet bodysuit may be on ultra-clearance, but that doesn’t mean shoppers don’t love it. Reviewers say it’s “upscale looking” and “very flattering.” One even proclaimed, “Pure luxury! So soft and great fit.”

One major thing to love about this piece is its versatility. You could wear it with jeans and sneakers, with a slip skirt and mules, with wide-leg slacks and loafers or perhaps with a skort and thigh-high boots. It’s so easy to style, but it will land you so many compliments time and time again!

This bodysuit runs true to size, though a few reviewers with longer torsos recommended sizing up for a better fit. You can still grab this piece in sizes XXS-XL — for now. Remember, it’s final sale — so this is your last chance to save nearly 70%!

Not your style? Explore more clearance deals at Banana Republic Factory here and check out more women’s clothing here!

