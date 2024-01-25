Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Gone are the days when overalls were reserved for farmers. Somewhere between the 1800s and today, the garment has received a complete overhaul (or an excellent publicist). The humble overall now makes a fashion-forward statement that people of all ages can tap into. How beautiful!

To be fair, overalls have changed a bit. They used to be thick, hardcore denim garments; nowadays, you can snag them in lightweight, soft material that you’ll want to wear everywhere (unless you’re actually farming — then you’ll still want the thick denim ones!). In other words, we’re no longer limited to light blue and dark blue denim. Overalls now hover around the jumpsuit category, which is totally trendy!

A prime example? Say hello to this linen and rayon overall jumpsuit. It offers a loose, baggy fit, flowy style, wide-leg flare and a cute front pocket. The shoulder straps are adjustable, so you can show off as much or as little of your undershirt as you want. And if you don’t carry a purse, no worries! This jumpsuit has deep side pockets to store all of your essentials.

Get the Anrabess Loose Bib Overalls Jumpsuit for $27 (originally $55) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 25, 2024, but are subject to change.

Overall jumpsuits are versatile enough to rock all year long; it’s simply about what you style the piece with! At this tricky time of year, a tight long-sleeve shirt, cropped puffer and sneakers are probably your best bet. If you want to wear this jumpsuit in six months, however, switch out the long-sleeve for a tank or tee and slip on a pair of sandals (and a chic pair of sunnies, of course!).

Regardless of the season and how you choose to wear, it couldn’t be more flattering. We all have days when we’re feeling bloated, and this outfit will hide all of it! You can wear it to brunch, walking the dog and even as a travel outfit! The overalls come in 21 different colors — yes, including denim blue — so you’re bound to find one which suits your year-round aesthetic. With Valentine’s Day coming up, we adore the fuchsia and rust varieties!

Plus, since the outfit is loose fitting, it makes a fairly safe gift for the fashionista in your life (unless she’s particularly petite — in that case, a jumpsuit might not be the best gift!). Just make sure to let her know this jumpsuit should be dry cleaned, not washed and dried. We’ve all made that pesky mistake at one point or another with a beloved garment — it’s unfortunate, but we live and learn!

Call it luck (or rather fate), but the overalls happen to be over half-off right now. If that’s not a sign, we don’t know what is!

