What time is it? Time to get a new watch, of course! A watch does so much more than keep the time — the right one can elevate your outfit from stylish to ultra-stylish, luxe and sophisticated. One that shimmers and shines while radiating elegance can be expensive. A nice watch is worth a splurge, but not too much of a splurge that buyer’s remorse kicks in.
One of our best tips? To shop luxury brands when they’re having sales, of course. Not only will you feel fabulous about rocking your new piece, but you’ll love the price you paid. It’s a win-win situation! These Movado watches are known for their modern luxury aesthetic and distinct high-quality design; you’ll be admiring your own wrist every time you check the hour, reminded of what a steal of a deal you got.
Whether you need a new watch for yourself or a Valentine’s Day gift for a loved one, we’ve got you covered. Check out these eight glamorous watches for him and her to add to the jewelry box below!
For Her
Amorosa Stainless Steel Bangle
If you love silver, this watch just might send you to jewelry heaven. The delicate, dainty design will go with anything you own. Bonus: if you get stuck in the rain, you’re covered — this watch is water-resistant down to almost 100 feet!
Get the Movado Amorosa Stainless Steel Bangle for $350 (originally $495) at Amazon!
Bold Evolution Swiss Quartz Watch
Classy alert! This gold-plated watch is sleek, chic and true to Movado’s style with the dot of crystals. Only four stars and above!
Get the Movado Bold Evolution Swiss Quartz Watch for $469 (originally $850) at Amazon!
Ceramic Swiss Chrono Stainless Steel Bracelet and Watch
Why choose between a shimmery and a matte finish when you can have both? This watch has a taupe-colored dial surrounded by a ring of crystals and pale yellow gold plating. It was also designed to be extra scratch-resistant!
Get the Movado Ceramic Swiss Chrono Stainless Steel Bracelet and Watch for $506 (originally $995) at Amazon!
Museum Stainless Steel with Concave Dot Museum Dial
If simple and modern is more your style, this watch will instantly polish your look. A mesh stainless steel bracelet and sapphire crystal glass give the watch a soft, dynamic touch of class.
Get the Movado Museum Stainless Steel with Concave Dot Museum Dial for $625 (originally $695) at Amazon!
For Him
Bold TR90 Watch
If your man loves a traditional watch, this understated piece will certainly suit his fancy. Brown leather, black and gold can tie into almost any color in his closet — making this the perfect everyday watch.
Get the Movado Bold TR90 Watch With Sunray Dot and Leather Strap for $395 (originally $495) at Amazon!
Stainless Steel and Mesh Bracelet Watch
Maintenance-free and durable are the names of the game! The K1 mineral crystal is even more scratch and shatter-resistant than regular mineral crystal — even sapphire crystal.
Get the Movado Stainless Steel and Mesh Bracelet Watch for $265 (originally $595) at Amazon!
Bold Verso Swiss Gold-Plated Watch
Bold is an understatement with this timepiece. The watch also serves as a stopwatch, a versatile feature that adds to the appeal. Date window detailing is just icing on the cake!
Get the Movado Bold Verso Swiss Gold-Plated Watch for $636 (originally $995) at Amazon!
Stainless Steel Watch With Concave Dot Museum Dial
Want to get matching watches? Cute! This stainless steel watch has a different silver-tone band, but is otherwise nearly identical to the women’s Museum Dial watch.
Get the Movado Stainless Steel Watch With Concave Dot Museum Dial for $688 (originally $795) at Amazon!