Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

What time is it? Time to get a new watch, of course! A watch does so much more than keep the time — the right one can elevate your outfit from stylish to ultra-stylish, luxe and sophisticated. One that shimmers and shines while radiating elegance can be expensive. A nice watch is worth a splurge, but not too much of a splurge that buyer’s remorse kicks in.

Related: I Bought This Expensive-Looking Necklace on Black Friday — It’s Even Cheaper Now Walmart isn’t typically where I shop for jewelry. Home goods, clothing, food and beauty items, for sure — but not necklaces, bracelets and earrings. On Cyber Monday, however, I was scrolling through the Walmart site and happened to see this elegant bestseller of a necklace. The price almost seemed wrong! Trying it on was the […]

One of our best tips? To shop luxury brands when they’re having sales, of course. Not only will you feel fabulous about rocking your new piece, but you’ll love the price you paid. It’s a win-win situation! These Movado watches are known for their modern luxury aesthetic and distinct high-quality design; you’ll be admiring your own wrist every time you check the hour, reminded of what a steal of a deal you got.

Whether you need a new watch for yourself or a Valentine’s Day gift for a loved one, we’ve got you covered. Check out these eight glamorous watches for him and her to add to the jewelry box below!

For Her

Amorosa Stainless Steel Bangle

If you love silver, this watch just might send you to jewelry heaven. The delicate, dainty design will go with anything you own. Bonus: if you get stuck in the rain, you’re covered — this watch is water-resistant down to almost 100 feet!

Get the Movado Amorosa Stainless Steel Bangle for $350 (originally $495) at Amazon!

Bold Evolution Swiss Quartz Watch

Classy alert! This gold-plated watch is sleek, chic and true to Movado’s style with the dot of crystals. Only four stars and above!

Get the Movado Bold Evolution Swiss Quartz Watch for $469 (originally $850) at Amazon!

Related: We Found the Perfect Valentine's Day Pajamas — And They're 59% Off There’s nothing quite like returning home from a long day, knowing you can throw on your PJs, make a cup of tea, snuggle on the couch and watch the latest episode of your favorite show (or the Season 28 premiere of The Bachelor). If you’re anything like Us, you look forward to it! But if you’re […]

Ceramic Swiss Chrono Stainless Steel Bracelet and Watch

Why choose between a shimmery and a matte finish when you can have both? This watch has a taupe-colored dial surrounded by a ring of crystals and pale yellow gold plating. It was also designed to be extra scratch-resistant!

Get the Movado Ceramic Swiss Chrono Stainless Steel Bracelet and Watch for $506 (originally $995) at Amazon!

Museum Stainless Steel with Concave Dot Museum Dial

If simple and modern is more your style, this watch will instantly polish your look. A mesh stainless steel bracelet and sapphire crystal glass give the watch a soft, dynamic touch of class.

Get the Movado Museum Stainless Steel with Concave Dot Museum Dial for $625 (originally $695) at Amazon!

For Him

Bold TR90 Watch

If your man loves a traditional watch, this understated piece will certainly suit his fancy. Brown leather, black and gold can tie into almost any color in his closet — making this the perfect everyday watch.

Get the Movado Bold TR90 Watch With Sunray Dot and Leather Strap for $395 (originally $495) at Amazon!

Stainless Steel and Mesh Bracelet Watch

Maintenance-free and durable are the names of the game! The K1 mineral crystal is even more scratch and shatter-resistant than regular mineral crystal — even sapphire crystal.

Get the Movado Stainless Steel and Mesh Bracelet Watch for $265 (originally $595) at Amazon!

Related: 7 Layering Pieces From Canada Goose to Wear All Winter and Spring We all know Canada Goose for its heavy-duty, pricey parkas. It’s hard to imagine the brand offers other items, but FYI — they have a wide assortment of shoes, clothing, accessories and even home decor (for those of Us who are always cold, a Canada Goose-themed room sounds like toasty heaven!). If you live in […]

Bold Verso Swiss Gold-Plated Watch

Bold is an understatement with this timepiece. The watch also serves as a stopwatch, a versatile feature that adds to the appeal. Date window detailing is just icing on the cake!

Get the Movado Bold Verso Swiss Gold-Plated Watch for $636 (originally $995) at Amazon!

Stainless Steel Watch With Concave Dot Museum Dial

Want to get matching watches? Cute! This stainless steel watch has a different silver-tone band, but is otherwise nearly identical to the women’s Museum Dial watch.

Get the Movado Stainless Steel Watch With Concave Dot Museum Dial for $688 (originally $795) at Amazon!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us