We all have the basics down when it comes to fall fashion. Plaid flannels, leather booties, slouchy beanies — these timeless essentials will always have a place in our autumnal arsenal. But this year, there’s one ultra-important pick you’re going to need to snag if you want to look like a fashion editor. Whether you’re strolling to the coffee shop down the block, heading to the pumpkin patch or getting a sunrise start on a literal farm, you need a barn jacket.

Barn jackets are fall 2024’s must-have outerwear. You can throw one over any outfit for an automatically chic look that comes together in seconds. All barn jackets will have a boxy cut, multiple pockets and a collar, maybe made with a contrasting fabric like corduroy or faux leather. Many will also likely have details like metal snap buttons, a warm lining and a heavier-weight, weather-resistant fabric.

Barn jackets are a little bit country, a little bit rock ‘n’ roll and a whole lot of comfy, trendy goodness. Shop our top favorites currently available online, starting at just $40!

1. Dreamy Denim! If you want to try the barn jacket trend but don’t want to let go of your jean jacket style, ease into the transition with this denim Paodikuai pick from Amazon!

2. Cord Collar Cool! This canvas jacket from Old Navy has all of the “fixins,” from the roomy patch pockets to the corduroy collar (and the affordable price tag)!

3. Oh So Organic! If you want to elevate your closet, you need to shop at Everlane. Shoppers say this organic cotton canvas barn jacket is “exactly” what they were looking for!

4. Lovely Lining! You can buy everything at Walmart — including fall fashion trends. This Dellytop barn jacket has a flannel lining to keep you warm as the temperatures drop!

5. Zip It! Not a fan of buttons? You can zip things up with this Carhartt Detroit jacket, available on Amazon. Even the chest pocket has a zip closure!

6. For Colder Climates! If you’re living up north, fall falls into freezing territory fast (say that five times fast). That doesn’t mean you have to skip the barn jacket trend. Pick up this Isaac Mizrahi faux-suede quilted jacket ASAP from QVC!

7. Worth the Splurge! We’re not going to spend thousands on a designer style, but this Wyeth chore jacket from Nordstrom is very reasonably priced for its amazing quality and unique design. We’re obsessed with the pockets!

8. Sherpa Chic! The sherpa elements on this Shyanne barn jacket from Walmart create a soft cozy vibe to go along with the style’s countrified ruggedness. The perfect combo!

9. Pretty in Plaid! Plaid linings are great, but let’s show some plaid love to the shell too! This Loft barn jacket even has different contrasting colors for the collar and the sleeve cuffs. Love!

10. Shacket Shoo-in! Shackets are like the little sisters of barn jackets, but we especially knew we had to include this Dokotoo shirt jacket from Amazon when we saw its sherpa collar and lining!

11. Office-Friendly! This denim Banana Republic Factory chore jacket is so refined, you could even wear it to work. Just imagine it with a simple blouse, pencil pants and leather mules!

12. Best for Transitional Weather! You can always count on Quince for high quality and low prices. This organic cotton chore jacket is going to be perfect for late summer nights and early fall mornings!

13. Best of Both Worlds! Is it a barn jacket? Is it a parka? It’s both! This Mango jacket will ensure you’ll be able to rock the trend well into winter!

14. Borrowed From the Boys! If you prefer an extra boxy and oversized fit, remember, you can always sneak into the men’s section. Our pick? This Levi’s barn jacket from Amazon!

15. Last but Not Least! More of a ranch girl than a barn girl? Check out Everlane’s brand new Ranch Jacket for a slightly different take on the trend!