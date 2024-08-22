Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

We’re at that weird point of the summer when we don’t know what to expect when it comes to the weather. On day it can be near triple-digits and the next it can ultra cool and windy. It’s hard to predict what to expect, that’s why it’s important to keep fashion essentials like cardigans on standby.

Frankly, you can’t go wrong with a cardigan. From lightweight pieces to fun textures and accents, there’s a cardigan style that everyone will love. We compiled a chic list of flattering cardigans that you can rock as summer transitions into fall. Check out our top picks ahead!

1. Our Absolute Favorite: Everyone wil know you mean business in this tweed-style cardigan!

2. Rich Mom Style: Get ready to channel polished and refined style in this striped cardigan. It has gold button details for an added touch of glam!

3. Multi-Purpose Slay: This waist-length cardigan is so cute that you can layer it with shirts and blouses or wear it alone!

4. Heavyweight: Are you ready to bundle up in oversized styles? This roomy black cardigan has an open front design so you’ll feel comfy wearing it with everything from cut-off shorts to dressy trousers!

5. Fitted Serve: If you’re a shopper with a knack for form-fitting pieces, you’ll love this button-down style!

6. Big Deal: This plush rib knit sweater is so chic and fun. Best of all? It’s on sale right now for 53% off!

7. Tied Up: A stylish ribbon serves as the closure on this all-black number!

8. Hybrid Hype: It’s not cold enough to pull out jackets just yet, and that’s where this coat-slash-cardigan hybrid comes in handy. It’s long and thick enough to keep you warm, but it won’t make you overheat!

9. Office Essential: Is your job notoriously chilly? This plush sweater is a helpful option!

10. Last but Not Least: Keep things cute and comfy in this open-front sweater!