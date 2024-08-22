Your account
15 Earth Tone-Colored Fashion Finds for a Sleek, Sophisticated Fall Wardrobe

Earth Tone Fashion Finds
When it comes to fall fashion, the more toned down and demure your outfit’s color scheme, the better. Whether you’re running errands or heading into the office, earth-tone-colored fashion finds can help you look polished and sophisticated without doing too much — we’re obsessed!

From flowy dresses to structured trousers, there is a versatile earth-tone-colored fashion piece that will help you look chic. We rounded up 15 earth-tone-colored fashion finds that will help you look sleek and put together for fall — read on to see our picks!

1. Hot Mama: This Automet faux leather jacket coordinates well with jeans and a pump for a sleek look — was $37, now just $33!

2. She Means Business: These Feiersi wide leg pants are perfect for office hours and cocktail hour afterwards — just $30!

3. Rich Mom Energy: This Zesica knit sweater has a plush, baggy feel to it that will help you feel like a rich mom on the coldest days — just $40!

4. Polished Lady: We love this Anrabess oversized cardigan because it’s so refined but versatile — was $50, now just $40!

5. Off The Shoulder Elegance: This Btfbm oversized sweater is so roomy and effortless that it’s chic by default — was $42, now just $30!

6. Comfy Cozy: You can pair this Fixmatti three-piece sweatsuit with slippers, sandals or sneakers for a look that will rise to any occasion — just $55!

7. Sleeveless Wonder: This Prettygarden sleeveless jumpsuit is great for formal or informal moments — just $40!

8. Posh Vibes: For the fashion girl who wants a minimal, but still stylish option, this Scoop midi denim shirt dress is right up your alley — just $40!

9. Boss and CEO: These Scoop crepe trousers have wide legs for an airy, trendy finish — just $28!

10. Covered Up: This Free Assembly trench coat has the most adorable cropped cut that we’re sure you’ll love — just $36!

11. Edgy Queen: These Sofia Jeans faux leather bootcut pants will move with the body is an easy way — just $29!

12. Pleats, Please: If you like the dimension that pleats can give a garment, thisASTR the Label plissé maxi dress will capture your heart — just $79!

13. Closet Staple: This Open Edit midi skirt is a simple piece that goes with everything already in your closet — just $60!

14. Nostalgic Vibes: This Princess Polly faux leather bomber jacket has the right amount of vintage inspiration to be nostalgic and modern — just $105!

15. Flirty Girl: This Caslon Long Sleeve dress is so frilly and pretty — just $90!

