Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
When it comes to fall fashion, the more toned down and demure your outfit’s color scheme, the better. Whether you’re running errands or heading into the office, earth-tone-colored fashion finds can help you look polished and sophisticated without doing too much — we’re obsessed!
From flowy dresses to structured trousers, there is a versatile earth-tone-colored fashion piece that will help you look chic. We rounded up 15 earth-tone-colored fashion finds that will help you look sleek and put together for fall — read on to see our picks!
1. Hot Mama: This Automet faux leather jacket coordinates well with jeans and a pump for a sleek look — was $37, now just $33!
2. She Means Business: These Feiersi wide leg pants are perfect for office hours and cocktail hour afterwards — just $30!
3. Rich Mom Energy: This Zesica knit sweater has a plush, baggy feel to it that will help you feel like a rich mom on the coldest days — just $40!
4. Polished Lady: We love this Anrabess oversized cardigan because it’s so refined but versatile — was $50, now just $40!
5. Off The Shoulder Elegance: This Btfbm oversized sweater is so roomy and effortless that it’s chic by default — was $42, now just $30!
6. Comfy Cozy: You can pair this Fixmatti three-piece sweatsuit with slippers, sandals or sneakers for a look that will rise to any occasion — just $55!
7. Sleeveless Wonder: This Prettygarden sleeveless jumpsuit is great for formal or informal moments — just $40!
8. Posh Vibes: For the fashion girl who wants a minimal, but still stylish option, this Scoop midi denim shirt dress is right up your alley — just $40!
9. Boss and CEO: These Scoop crepe trousers have wide legs for an airy, trendy finish — just $28!
10. Covered Up: This Free Assembly trench coat has the most adorable cropped cut that we’re sure you’ll love — just $36!
11. Edgy Queen: These Sofia Jeans faux leather bootcut pants will move with the body is an easy way — just $29!
12. Pleats, Please: If you like the dimension that pleats can give a garment, thisASTR the Label plissé maxi dress will capture your heart — just $79!
13. Closet Staple: This Open Edit midi skirt is a simple piece that goes with everything already in your closet — just $60!
14. Nostalgic Vibes: This Princess Polly faux leather bomber jacket has the right amount of vintage inspiration to be nostalgic and modern — just $105!
15. Flirty Girl: This Caslon Long Sleeve dress is so frilly and pretty — just $90!