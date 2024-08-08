13 Comfy Fashion Finds That Can Easily Transition Into Fall

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
In today’s world, knowing what the daily weather pattern will be is super important. From rainy days to hot, stuffy alternatives, having fashion finds that can transition seamlessly between the seasons is essential.
Whether you’re looking for flowy dresses or matching sets, find comfy, stylish pieces that can easily transition between summer and fall. We rounded up 13 comfy fashion finds that will make living through seasonal weather easier — read on to see our picks!
1. Denim on Denim: This luvamia jean jacket is perfect for when it’s not too hot or cold— just $42!
2. Rich Mom Energy: This Viottiset sweater shirt has a relaxed, luxe feel that will help you exude rich mom vibes — was $29, now just $26!
3. Easy, Breezy: These Kiczoy linen pants will make a great addition to your vacation rotation or your out with the girls attire — just $36!
4. Knitted Realness: We love this Prettygarden knit two-piece outfit because it’s so flowy but cozy at the same time — just $50!
5. Refined Elegance: This Wenrine sweatshirt dress has a pleated skirt for extra razzle dazzle and the cutest sweatshirt bodice — just $39!
6.’90s Essence: This Yousify sweater vest looks like something Rachel Greene would’ve worn on Friends. Get the look for a steal — was $31, now just $26!
7. Patterns, Please: You can pair this Shewin blouse with a maxi skirt or jeans for a sleek, elevated ensemble — just $25!
8. Covered Up: This Dokotoo waffle knit shacket is a loose, airy option that’ll keep you warm no matter what — was $40, now just $33!
9. Ladies Who Lunch: This SeekMe transitional wrap jacket looks like something the ladies who lunch would wear if they were trying to look sporty — just $40!
10. Closet Staple: If you need a simple option to lounge around in or wear while running errands, this Reopria maxi dress is right up your alley — was $37, now just $30!
11. Capped Off: This Saodimallsu cap sleeve top is great for days when you don’t know what to wear — was $41, now just $25!
12. Elegance: This Grecerelle cardigan has a squiggle hemline for a fashionable finish — was $29, now just $26!
13. Duality Queen: If you need a set that can go from the bed to the streets, this Ekouaer knit pajamas set is the answer — was $36, now just $28!