13 Comfy Fashion Finds That Can Easily Transition Into Fall

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

In today’s world, knowing what the daily weather pattern will be is super important. From rainy days to hot, stuffy alternatives, having fashion finds that can transition seamlessly between the seasons is essential.

Related: 17 Fall Fashion Finds With the Perfect Prints for the Season Summer fashion is all about bold floral and leopard prints, or perhaps strawberry and puffy cloud patterns. But for fall, we’re changing things up. Not only are we leaning toward colors like burnt siennas, soft taupes and mustard yellows, but we’re eyeing specifically autumnal prints. Pumpkins, plaids, leaves, mushrooms — you name it! Shop 17 […]

Whether you’re looking for flowy dresses or matching sets, find comfy, stylish pieces that can easily transition between summer and fall. We rounded up 13 comfy fashion finds that will make living through seasonal weather easier — read on to see our picks!

1. Denim on Denim: This luvamia jean jacket is perfect for when it’s not too hot or cold— just $42!

2. Rich Mom Energy: This Viottiset sweater shirt has a relaxed, luxe feel that will help you exude rich mom vibes — was $29, now just $26!

3. Easy, Breezy: These Kiczoy linen pants will make a great addition to your vacation rotation or your out with the girls attire — just $36!

4. Knitted Realness: We love this Prettygarden knit two-piece outfit because it’s so flowy but cozy at the same time — just $50!

5. Refined Elegance: This Wenrine sweatshirt dress has a pleated skirt for extra razzle dazzle and the cutest sweatshirt bodice — just $39!

6.’90s Essence: This Yousify sweater vest looks like something Rachel Greene would’ve worn on Friends. Get the look for a steal — was $31, now just $26!

7. Patterns, Please: You can pair this Shewin blouse with a maxi skirt or jeans for a sleek, elevated ensemble — just $25!

Related: 15 Lounge Sets That Are Comfy, Elevated and Summer-Ready Lounge sets have come a long way over the past 20 or so years. What used to be an outfit only to be worn inside the comfort of your home — where nobody could see you — has evolved into the it-girl outfit that people want to show off. Dreary and drab tracksuits? Don’t know ’em. […]

8. Covered Up: This Dokotoo waffle knit shacket is a loose, airy option that’ll keep you warm no matter what — was $40, now just $33!

9. Ladies Who Lunch: This SeekMe transitional wrap jacket looks like something the ladies who lunch would wear if they were trying to look sporty — just $40!

10. Closet Staple: If you need a simple option to lounge around in or wear while running errands, this Reopria maxi dress is right up your alley — was $37, now just $30!

11. Capped Off: This Saodimallsu cap sleeve top is great for days when you don’t know what to wear — was $41, now just $25!

12. Elegance: This Grecerelle cardigan has a squiggle hemline for a fashionable finish — was $29, now just $26!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

13. Duality Queen: If you need a set that can go from the bed to the streets, this Ekouaer knit pajamas set is the answer — was $36, now just $28!