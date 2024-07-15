Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Lounge sets have come a long way over the past 20 or so years. What used to be an outfit only to be worn inside the comfort of your home — where nobody could see you — has evolved into the it-girl outfit that people want to show off. Dreary and drab tracksuits? Don’t know ’em. Nowadays, the poshest people wear sets that are comfy, elegant and oh so chic. We rounded up the best elevated lounge sets that you could even wear to social functions. Throw on a pair of heels (or some white sneaks) and strut into your next part in comfort and style!

1. Mediterranean Mood: You’ll blend right in with the chic socialites in Mykonos when you walk in wearing this Tanmin lounge set. It’s comfy, fashionable, and gives off a quiet luxury aura.

2. Travel in Style: Make a statement 30,000 feet in the air in this ultra-comfy and stylish Zesica set. You’ll feel like you’re wearing pajamas, but you’ll feel like a million bucks.

3. Triple Threat: Instead of just a top and bottoms, this set includes three pieces. The extra cardigan was made for those chilly summer nights spent out by the water. You can even throw on some heels for an elevated yet chill party outfit!

4. Office Appropriate: Have you ever dreamed of wearing sweats to the office? This Anrabess set is as good as it gets — no doubt your coworkers will envy your style!

5. Modern Tracksuit: Juicy who? This PrettyGarden set gives the velour tracksuits a run for their money. We bet you’ll want one in every color.

6. Top of the Line: Anrabess makes some of the best lounge sets on Amazon. Each one is a winner, and one of our faves is this rich mom-inspired style.

7. Vacation Ready: Whether you plan on lounging on your balcony or exploring all your destination has to offer, this modern set was designed for both. The wave trimming adds a fun, unexpected pop.

8. Sneaky Comfort: Want to wear sweats to a fancy dinner? There are no rules when it comes to fashion! This elegant set looks oh so posh when paired with heels and a designer purse.

9. Summer Sweater: Sweaters in the summer? Groundbreaking! Don’t reserve your knits for the winter. Uaneo proves that sweaters can (and should!) work during the summer months with this trendy shorts set.

10. Hailey Bieber Called . . . She wants her loungewear back! We can totally see the mogul going on an Erewhon run in this Ekouaer shorts set!

11. Garden Party Ready: This beautifully tailored set doesn’t look anything like loungewear, but the stretchy elastic waist sure makes it feel like cozy sweats, and it doesn’t get much better than that.

12. Hamptons Ready: Fool people into thinking you own a house in the Hamptons when you show up at the function in this gorgeous Breton striped set.

13. Wine Night! Want to stay cozy but still look super fashionable when you’re hanging with the girls? This Ekouaer set ensures you will!

14. All in the Details: The twisted hem of this Qinsen set snatches your waist giving you an hourglass figure in seconds.

15. Lounge Skirt! Lounge sets don’t have to be shorts or pants. Want the look of a skirt? There’s no better pick than this plush skort set.